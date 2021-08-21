Tribune editorial: Facilities set example for getting shots

Bismarck’s hospitals made the right decision when they decided to require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. There are exemptions, but otherwise employees must have the shots by Nov. 1.

Sanford Health employs about 3,800 in the Bismarck region while CHI St. Alexius has more than 2,300 employees. At both hospitals the vaccination policy is a condition of employment. Both hospitals already require employees to get flu shots.

Missouri Slope, a care facility in Bismarck, also announced it’s requiring workers to get vaccinated. Missouri Slope, which has about 500 part-time, full-time and temporary staff, is encouraging all visitors to get vaccinated.

It may seem harsh to tell employees to get shots or risk losing their jobs, but it makes sense for hospitals and care facilities. Patients and visitors should be able to expect staff they are in contact with have taken all the necessary precautions against the virus.

COVID-19 cases, partly driven by the delta variant, are soaring again in North Dakota and across the nation. With students and teachers returning to school, the opportunity for the virus to spread increases.