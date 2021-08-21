Tribune editorial: Facilities set example for getting shots

Bismarck’s hospitals made the right decision when they decided to require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. There are exemptions, but otherwise employees must have the shots by Nov. 1.
Sanford Health employs about 3,800 in the Bismarck region while CHI St. Alexius has more than 2,300 employees. At both hospitals the vaccination policy is a condition of employment. Both hospitals already require employees to get flu shots.
Missouri Slope, a care facility in Bismarck, also announced it’s requiring workers to get vaccinated. Missouri Slope, which has about 500 part-time, full-time and temporary staff, is encouraging all visitors to get vaccinated.
It may seem harsh to tell employees to get shots or risk losing their jobs, but it makes sense for hospitals and care facilities. Patients and visitors should be able to expect staff they are in contact with have taken all the necessary precautions against the virus.
COVID-19 cases, partly driven by the delta variant, are soaring again in North Dakota and across the nation. With students and teachers returning to school, the opportunity for the virus to spread increases.
There was general relief earlier this year when mask requirements were lifted and businesses were able to return to normal. People returned to restaurants and resumed other activities. Unfortunately, the reprieve appears short-lived.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. Since North Dakota is among the states with the lowest immunization rates, it’s important to mask up and follow social distancing protocols.
Those recommendations are going to be a hard sell in North Dakota. People relish life without restrictions and many will find it difficult to mask up again. They need to do it.
All indications are that the virus continues to find ways to change and the variants pose new challenges to the medical community. That’s why the Biden administration is recommending a booster shot after eight months.
The booster shots shouldn’t come as a surprise since the possibility was discussed when the shots were launched. It’s similar to getting a flu shot every year.
The Tribune editorial board strongly believes in the effectiveness of the vaccines and urges everyone to get vaccinated. The pandemic isn’t over and unless the public becomes more proactive, it will likely worsen. We need to get vaccinated and follow the safety protocols.
More than 60 North Dakota health care providers signed onto a letter this week urging schools to implement mask mandates this fall. North Dakota schools should consider requiring masks until the virus can be controlled. It’s a small sacrifice to maintain in-school learning.