Tribune editorial: Extra processing time needed for general election

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order over the weekend giving counties extra time to process a record number of absentee and mail ballots. The order, which grants a request from county auditors, will allow election workers to begin processing absentee ballots on Oct. 29. Existing state law limits processing to the day before and the day of Election Day. Local election boards may not count votes until after the polls have closed on Nov. 3. More than 205,000 absentee and mail ballots have been sent to eligible voters for the 2020 election, a 100% increase over the 2018 general election and a 130% increase over the 2016 general election, according to Secretary of State Al Jaeger. It makes sense to give election workers more time to process the increased volume of ballots so they can verify voter information and release timely results.
Down
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is offering license refunds to more than 9,000 deer hunters due to an outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in western North Dakota. The disease, commonly called EHD, has caused “moderate to significant” deer losses in southwest and west central regions of the state, according to the department.
Up
Libraries in Bismarck-Mandan are adapting to continue serving communities during the coronavirus pandemic. The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library and the Morton Mandan Public Library have shifted to virtual or outdoor programming and curbside pickup to continue reaching patrons. They, along with the North Dakota State Library, report an increase in use of electronic resources such as e-books and electronic audiobooks.
Down
Charles Hall Youth & Family Services shut down its residential treatment program on Saturday after operating in Bismarck since 1965. The program that involved three neighborhood group homes for troubled and at-risk youth closed due to a shift in industry philosophy, the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of support from the state, according to the executive directors. Many of the 40 staff members had already been laid off, and the four youth that were being cared for had been placed in other facilities. The nonprofit is not closing but working to determine if there are other needs in the community it can serve.
