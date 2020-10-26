Tribune editorial: Extra processing time needed for general election

Libraries in Bismarck-Mandan are adapting to continue serving communities during the coronavirus pandemic. The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library and the Morton Mandan Public Library have shifted to virtual or outdoor programming and curbside pickup to continue reaching patrons. They, along with the North Dakota State Library, report an increase in use of electronic resources such as e-books and electronic audiobooks.

Charles Hall Youth & Family Services shut down its residential treatment program on Saturday after operating in Bismarck since 1965. The program that involved three neighborhood group homes for troubled and at-risk youth closed due to a shift in industry philosophy, the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of support from the state, according to the executive directors. Many of the 40 staff members had already been laid off, and the four youth that were being cared for had been placed in other facilities. The nonprofit is not closing but working to determine if there are other needs in the community it can serve.