Tribune editorial: Expanded testing good step in COVID fight

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

North Dakota officials announced plans last week to expand coronavirus testing in Fargo and other major cities. The free testing, known as surveillance testing, is meant to identify people who may have COVID-19 but don’t have symptoms. The free testing was held first in Fargo, which remains the state’s hot spot for coronavirus cases and deaths. Plans are being developed to hold free public testing in Bismarck, Grand Forks and Minot. The state is able to offer the testing after building up its testing capacity. Administering tests on Thursdays and Fridays will fill laboratory capacity on weekends, when fewer people seek tests. The state’s goal is to administer and report results of 6,000 tests per day in June. So far the high is more than 4,000 in one day.

Down