Tribune editorial: Expanded testing good step in COVID fight

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
North Dakota officials announced plans last week to expand coronavirus testing in Fargo and other major cities. The free testing, known as surveillance testing, is meant to identify people who may have COVID-19 but don’t have symptoms. The free testing was held first in Fargo, which remains the state’s hot spot for coronavirus cases and deaths. Plans are being developed to hold free public testing in Bismarck, Grand Forks and Minot. The state is able to offer the testing after building up its testing capacity. Administering tests on Thursdays and Fridays will fill laboratory capacity on weekends, when fewer people seek tests. The state’s goal is to administer and report results of 6,000 tests per day in June. So far the high is more than 4,000 in one day.
Down
North Dakota is having to adjust to new types of records. Instead of record-high oil production, the state reported a 15% drop in daily oil production, the largest drop ever recorded from one month to the next. Oil production averaged 1.22 million barrels per day in April, down 200,000 barrels per day from the previous month. Meanwhile, State Treasurer Kelly Schmidt said the Legacy Fund will receive its lowest deposit in history this month. The deposit of $10.24 million from oil tax revenue is half of the previous record-low deposit of $20.46 million in April 2016. Schmidt said the low deposit is a reflection of plummeted oil prices and production.
Up
The results of fish-tagging studies for three south-central North Dakota lakes provide good news for anglers. The studies from Lake Sakakawea and smaller Lakes Alkaline and Josephine in Kidder County indicate that anglers aren’t overfishing lakes that are turning into walleye hot spots. That means the fisheries should continue to provide plenty of bites, and there’s a low likelihood of any new regulations that would lessen fishing opportunities.
Down
The coronavirus pandemic is changing a lot of plans, including summer camps popular with area youth. Elks Camp Grassick will not have summer sessions for the first time in its 73-year history. Other programs, such as 4-H camp, church programs and athletic and fine arts camps, are also canceling summer sessions or postponing programs with hopes of opening later in the summer. Some programs said they’ll spend the summer catching up on repair and maintenance projects. It’s a disappointment for many families, and a loss of revenue for good programs.
Up
Olympic gold-medal winning hockey players Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson will receive the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, Gov. Doug Burgum announced last week. The twins from Grand Forks rose to national and international prominence as members of the 2018 U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team. They have also become advocates for equity, diversity and inclusion, forming the Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux Foundation in July 2019 to work with groups supporting disadvantaged children through education and extracurricular activities.
