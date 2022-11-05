Tribune editorial: Even on nice days you can’t count on mail

Bad weather might not stop the U.S. Postal Service, but a flood of packages, staff shortages and altered priorities has bogged down the mail. It’s reached the point where it’s not acceptable.

Across the nation the mail has been delayed for days and even weeks. In North Dakota, especially in outlying areas of Bismarck, Minot and Williston, mail delivery has become sporadic, with some residents not receiving mail for a week or longer.

The Postal Service hasn’t had the courtesy to mail an explanation to the public about the delays. If it did mail one, it would take a long time to deliver. The Postal Service has shown no transparency in dealing with the problem.

Michael Standaert of the North Dakota News Cooperative was denied an interview with the Bismarck postmaster. Instead, he received a self-serving press release. In Minot, residents waited in line for more than two hours to discuss the problems with postal staff.

A Minot City Council member asked the Minot postmaster to attend next week’s council meeting to provide an update. It’s not certain if the postmaster will come. U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., has been making inquiries.

To be clear, the Tribune editorial board doesn’t fault postal workers. Many are working long hours. One carrier told a resident she delivered mail until 11 p.m. one day. Bismarck has brought employees from other towns in the area to help.

So the long hours and sacrifices are appreciated. However, getting mail once, twice or not at all during the week remains unacceptable. The blame falls on the Postal Service’s administrators.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in 2020 prioritized packages while deprioritizing first class mail, and reduced the use of air transport to transfer mail. The new delivery standards have slowed 40% of first class mail.

Some residents outside Bismarck drive into town to mail letters because they don’t know when mail might be picked up.

The Postal Service blames worker shortages and the increased workload of processing big packages for the delays in delivering the mail. The agency has struggled for years to stop losing money. DeJoy has focused on packages because they bring in more revenue and has taken steps to cut costs in other areas. His efforts don’t seem to be working.

The U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors has sole authority to fire the postmaster general. It’s no secret the Biden administration would like to see DeJoy leave.

The poor delivery service is hurting those sending and receiving mail. Many newspapers are being delivered through the mail now. A newspaper that arrives four or five days late has lost a lot of its value. People waiting for medications or important documents are put at risk.

The Bismarck and Minot post offices plan job fairs in an effort to replace workers. That won’t be a a short-term fix. The Postal Service needs to reexamine its priorities and review the efficiencies of its delivery service. No doubt many people will turn to alternate services by doing business online and using private delivery services.

With the holiday season approaching it doesn’t bode well for those relying on the postal system. In fact, it might be wise not to count on it.