Tribune editorial: Even in dark times, stop to give thanks

This Thanksgiving, many Americans will have difficulty saying thanks, and that’s understandable. The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the nation with loved ones dying, restrictions testing our fortitude and health experts warning us to stay home on the holiday.

Yet, North Dakota and the rest of the country have reasons to say thanks. There are vaccines on the way, created in record time, that may send COVID-19 to the curb. Since March, we have seen Americans do amazing feats, from simple acts of kindness to first responders putting their lives on the line. Too many have died helping others fight and survive the coronavirus.

This week, 60 U.S. Air Force nurses began deploying in North Dakota to help ease the burden on nurses and other medical personnel that have been under incredible stress fighting the pandemic.

The Air Force nurses will be in the state for at least a month and possibly for six months. A temporary staffing agency also is contracting with the Department of Health to provide 60 nursing staff for hospitals and nursing homes.

Some of these nurses will be on duty before Thanksgiving, which means they will be in a place they may have never visited for the holiday. Some likely will spend Thanksgiving at work assisting those who are ill.