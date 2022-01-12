Tribune editorial: Endorsement fees send the wrong message

The North Dakota Republicans aren’t acting like a big tent party. The adoption of fees for statewide candidates to get the party’s endorsement and the ban on some candidates means the party isn’t inclusive.

The party’s state committee approved the new rules last month. The action obviously didn’t sit well with all party members, with former Gov. Ed Schafer and others questioning.

The state committee set a higher bar for candidates to get the party’s endorsement. GOP state candidates will need 10 instead of the previous five signatures of legislative district chairs to seek endorsement. They also will have to pay a $2,500 fee if running for a statewide executive office; $3,500 for congressional races; and $5,000 for senatorial or gubernatorial races. The lieutenant governor is exempt from the fees.

The new rules also ban some candidates from seeking endorsement. Independent candidates and anyone who pursued the support of another party for statewide office in the last six years can’t seek GOP endorsement.

Loyalty to party should be valued, but circumstances can vary with potential candidates. In 1996, when now Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, was considering a run for governor, there was a question of his political party preference. Under the new rules he could have been denied GOP endorsement.

The new rules appear to be an attempt to protect established officeholders or candidates. There’s a more conservative wing of the GOP that’s been trying to shift the focus of the party. This division has become more obvious in recent years. Placing a fee on seeking an endorsement is telling candidates they have to pay to be part of the process.

If party leaders want candidates who can afford to run campaigns they can vet them -- they don’t need to charge for admission. If the candidate’s eligibility is determined by the size of the war chest, the party’s priorities are warped.

The GOP’s new rules could backfire by driving more candidates to skip the convention and go directly to the primary. Or it could result in the formation of a third party.

For younger people wanting to enter the political fray, the need for 10 district signatures and the fee could be daunting. Parties should be trying to attract new candidates, not making it harder for them to compete.

With just two major parties in the country, they are bound to have divisions. Both parties court a range of political beliefs. North Dakota Republicans control the state, but who controls the party remains to be seen.

The Tribune editorial board believes fees and restrictions on who can be endorsed takes the North Dakota GOP down the wrong path.

