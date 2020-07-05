Tribune editorial: Emeritus honor for Skogen well deserved

The State Board of Higher Education voted unanimously last week to name Larry Skogen president emeritus of Bismarck State College, an honor that is well deserved for a leader who has served our community for 13 years.
Skogen retired on Tuesday after serving as Bismarck State College president since 2007. He also served as interim chancellor from 2013-15 when the North Dakota University System was going through a transition.
Under board policy, the title of president emeritus can be granted upon retirement to a president who made significant contributions to the college, university system or state. Skogen certainly earned that distinction.
A letter nominating Skogen for the honor cites his efforts to build partnerships, such as collaborating with the Bismarck School District to establish the Bismarck Public Schools Career Academy on campus. He also developed industry partnerships to expand the college’s energy, health sciences and cybersecurity programs.
Skogen told Tribune reporter Bilal Suleiman he hopes his legacy at BSC will be tied with the physical growth of the campus as well as the expansion of its mission. Skogen’s tenure included the addition or remodeling of several buildings, including the National Energy Center of Excellence, residence halls, classroom buildings and the physical plant. Last year, he helped secure nearly $9 million from the state Legislature for a health sciences building on campus.
Under Skogen’s leadership, BSC got approval from the State Board of Higher Education to become a polytechnic institution and offer four-year bachelor of applied science degrees in technical fields. Those programs will be key as the state continues to address workforce development.
Skogen also led the campus through challenging times, including three years ago when BSC had to cut 52 positions due to statewide budget cuts. At the time, Skogen also taught classes and served as interim provost.
In addition to his campus leadership, Skogen served the state at a critical time when he was interim chancellor. He took over after the board bought out the contract of former chancellor Hamid Shirvani, who clashed with university presidents and was criticized for his management style. Skogen was a steady leader for the North Dakota University System until Chancellor Mark Hagerott was hired in 2015.
Skogen also worked to prepare BSC for its next transition, meeting with new president Doug Jensen, who began his tenure last week. In his final weeks on campus, Skogen has helped develop plans for safely reopening the campus in the fall after moving all classes online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Skogen has left Bismarck State College well positioned for the future.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!