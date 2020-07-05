Tribune editorial: Emeritus honor for Skogen well deserved

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The State Board of Higher Education voted unanimously last week to name Larry Skogen president emeritus of Bismarck State College, an honor that is well deserved for a leader who has served our community for 13 years.

Skogen retired on Tuesday after serving as Bismarck State College president since 2007. He also served as interim chancellor from 2013-15 when the North Dakota University System was going through a transition.

Under board policy, the title of president emeritus can be granted upon retirement to a president who made significant contributions to the college, university system or state. Skogen certainly earned that distinction.

A letter nominating Skogen for the honor cites his efforts to build partnerships, such as collaborating with the Bismarck School District to establish the Bismarck Public Schools Career Academy on campus. He also developed industry partnerships to expand the college’s energy, health sciences and cybersecurity programs.