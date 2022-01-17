Tribune editorial: Electronic posting sees strong start

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Wildlife officials consider the first year of electronic land posting to have been a success. Thousands of landowners posted nearly 4 million acres electronically last year through the new system. One North Dakota Game and Fish Department app had 3 million clicks, pans and zooms on opening day of the state deer gun season in November. Although not all hunters have smartphones and some have struggled with the new technology, overall the usage shows the program is beneficial to hunters and landowners. It may also boost tourism, allowing people from out of state to more easily plan hunting trips.

Down

The explosion of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in North Dakota has reached the point where state case investigators can't keep up. The Health Department announced last week that it's cutting back on COVID-19 case investigations amid the surge. People who test positive can still get information on what to do in other ways. But the state's move clearly shows that the pandemic -- now nearly two years old -- isn't going away anytime soon. Daily cases have reached record levels. Officials said last week the omicron surge is expected to continue in the state into February. People who refuse to get vaccinated or follow precautions need to take a long hard look at the situation.

Up

North Dakota House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, 66, is retiring from politics after nearly a quarter century in the Legislature. He deserves appreciation for his service, including leading the Legislature through some difficult times last year. He oversaw the process that led to the expulsion of former Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, for workplace and sexual harassment. He also steered November's special session to a quick finish despite lawmakers straying to divisive issues. Pollert says he's looking forward to full retirement, and that an erosion of civility in politics isn't driving him out. Gov. Doug Burgum praised Pollert as "a true statesman" who demonstrated a "lack of gamesmanship." Retiring Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, described Pollert with these three words: "Communication, trust, respect." Pollert’s level-headed nature will be missed in an increasingly divided Legislature.

Down

A nonprofit that supplies blood to hospitals in the Dakotas is experiencing a “historic, two-year low” blood supply. Representatives of Vitalant, which serves 900 hospitals nationwide and 85 in the region, say COVID-19 has reduced the number of healthy donors and also has prompted the cancellation of community blood drives. Severe weather has also affected blood drives in parts of the country. The American Red Cross, which supplies 40% of the nation’s blood, says the shortage is the worst in more than a decade. Vitalant is seeking new donors, offering people a chance to win a $5,000 prepaid giftcard for donating in January.

