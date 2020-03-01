Tribune editorial: Electronic gambling review makes sense

The state’s five tribes have seen net proceeds from gambling decline more than 17% from 2017 to 2018. At the same time, revenue has increased at state sites. A good portion of that increase can be credited to e-pull tabs. Some of the decline at tribal casinos could be the result of a backlash to the Dakota Access Pipeline protests. Attendance at some casinos dropped during the protests.

Everyone should be concerned about the decline in revenue at the tribal casinos. Tribal governments rely on the casinos to provide reservation jobs and to create a revenue flow to maintain key tribal programs.

The state’s five tribes have formed the United Tribes Gaming Association to pursue solutions to the problem. One suggestion has been a cap on the number of machines allowed in the state.

It’s going to be difficult to persuade the Legislature to take any action that would reduce the amount of money that charitable organizations are receiving. Gov. Doug Burgum told the AP that the Legislature needs to review the concerns of the tribes. He also asked “... do we want a proliferation of slot machines or not?”