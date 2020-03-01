Tribune editorial: Electronic gambling review makes sense

The state has become addicted to charitable gambling. By that we mean North Dakota relies on revenue from gambling to fund numerous programs, and appetite grows as the revenue increases.
The 2017 Legislature approved the use of electronic pull tabs, and the games were launched in August 2018. Even supporters have been surprised by the success of e-pull tabs. North Dakotans spent $161.7 million for the quarter that ended in September.
Obviously, gamblers like using the e-pull tabs that are similar to slot machines. That has resulted in more money for programs. Deb McDaniel, the state’s top gambling regulator, expects gambling during this two-year budget cycle will exceed $1 billion. That will be about 75% more than from the previous budget cycle, with the increase driven by e-pull tabs.
The charitable gambling revenue helps fund youth sports programs, volunteer fire departments and a variety of organizations in small towns and bigger cities. The gambling revenue has been especially a savior for groups and activities in smaller communities.
There’s a downside to the popularity of electronic pull tabs for the state’s reservations. While the state has seen its gambling revenue soar, the reservations have seen a drop in gambling money.
Tribal casinos have about 3,600 machines similar to the e-pull tab machines across the state, according to The Associated Press. Data provided to the AP shows there are 2,300 machines at 570 sites in about 80% of the cities and towns in the state.
The state’s five tribes have seen net proceeds from gambling decline more than 17% from 2017 to 2018. At the same time, revenue has increased at state sites. A good portion of that increase can be credited to e-pull tabs. Some of the decline at tribal casinos could be the result of a backlash to the Dakota Access Pipeline protests. Attendance at some casinos dropped during the protests.
Everyone should be concerned about the decline in revenue at the tribal casinos. Tribal governments rely on the casinos to provide reservation jobs and to create a revenue flow to maintain key tribal programs.
The state’s five tribes have formed the United Tribes Gaming Association to pursue solutions to the problem. One suggestion has been a cap on the number of machines allowed in the state.
It’s going to be difficult to persuade the Legislature to take any action that would reduce the amount of money that charitable organizations are receiving. Gov. Doug Burgum told the AP that the Legislature needs to review the concerns of the tribes. He also asked “... do we want a proliferation of slot machines or not?”
Without a doubt, permissible gambling in North Dakota has reached heights most people didn’t expect. The governor, Legislature and tribes need to work on a compromise. A cap on machines might be workable. It wouldn’t necessarily reduce revenue received by the state, but it might keep the losses on the reservations from growing.
It’s also a good time for the Legislature to consider how much gambling is enough.