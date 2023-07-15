Burleigh County Auditor Mark Splonskowski’s motives have to be considered suspect in filing a lawsuit seeking to block the counting of mail-in ballots after Election Day. The Tribune Editorial Board believes it’s an effort to undermine the integrity of the state’s elections.

Under North Dakota law mail-in ballots received after Election Day that are postmarked before the election can be counted by county canvassing boards that meet 13 days after the election. Splonskowski argues federal law sets one day as Election Day.

Splonskowski said he “is harmed” by instructions to accept and count ballots after Election Day. He also said he risks legal action by counting the ballots. The U.S. Constitution, however, gives states the authority to determine how their elections are run.

The Burleigh auditor confirms he was contacted by the Public Interest Legal Foundation to file the lawsuit. While he said he doesn’t necessarily think there’s a problem, he said the courts have never “squarely addressed the issue.” There are a lot of laws that haven’t been reviewed by the courts.

He downplays the role of the foundation, but it appears the foundation was court shopping in an effort to find a receptive court district. McKenzie County Auditor/Treasurer Erica Johnsrud tells The Associated Press she was contacted by the foundation, but declined to get involved. She said the state has great election laws and she has a “great relationship” with the secretary of state’s office.

It’s telling that over the years the state’s 53 county auditors haven’t voiced concern over the possible conflict between state and federal laws. It appears unlikely Splonskowski or any other auditor is facing potential legal action.

The foundation is “a so-called voter integrity group” that pushes lawsuits "aimed at what it says will make a more secure election but that often seem to be geared towards making it harder for people to register or to vote,” Rick Hasen, a University of California Los Angeles law professor and election law expert, told AP.

There are good reasons to count mail-in ballots with the correct postmark. Mail service could be delayed by bad weather or, as recently has been the case, a shortage of mail carriers. Or voters may have waited until the last minute because they hadn’t decided who to vote for.

In North Dakota it’s easy to vote; there’s no registration and you can vote early, go to the polls or ask for a mail-in ballot. A few years ago the Legislature passed an ID requirement that made it difficult for reservation members to vote. The law was challenged, eventually resulting in a settlement that provided reservation members with more options.

North Dakota is the fourth-least-populated state in the nation. It makes sense that the state can make it easy to vote and considers every vote valuable.

It’s disappointing that Splonskowski allowed himself to be persuaded by the foundation to file the lawsuit. It’s not his first lapse in judgment. When he ran for county auditor he was a member of the Bismarck City Commission. He intended to hold both positions until the county state’s attorney, city attorney and other commission members changed his mind.

Hopefully, this time the courts will short-circuit his efforts.