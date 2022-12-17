Tribune editorial: Efforts to ban TikTok put us on shaky course

Gov. Doug Burgum this week joined the growing movement to ban TikTok. While there are good reasons to take action it has its downsides.

TikTok is owned by a Chinese company, ByteDance, and there are fears the data collected from users will be shared with the Chinese government. FBI Director Chris Wray has expressed the agency’s national security concerns about TikTok.

Burgum’s ban through an executive order is limited: it applies only to the state government’s executive branch. It forbids the downloads of TikTok and bars visiting the website when using state-issued devices.

North Dakota joins Maryland, South Dakota, Nebraska, other states and the U.S. Armed Forces in banning TikTok.

The company denies it will share the data with China, but critics doubt that’s true.

Another concern is the Chinese company could use TikTok to influence U.S. elections.

Burgum’s ban makes sense for other reasons than preventing data landing in China’s lap. State employees shouldn’t be using North Dakota-issued devices to watch TikTok videos or surf the web. They should be used only for state business.

That’s true for all of the internet. When at work, employees should be focused on state business. During breaks they can use their personal devices however they want.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate passed by unanimous consent a bill that bans federal employees from using TikTok or downloading the app on federally issued devices. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, now goes to the House.

State efforts to ban TikTok may not be needed. There’s a bipartisan effort in Congress to ban TikTok in the United States. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, is sponsoring a bill in the Senate to ban TikTok. A similar bill in the House is being sponsored by Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisconsin, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois.

The legislation would block all transactions from any social media company in or under the influence of a country of concern like Russia or China. Many members of Congress believe TikTok spies on Americans and censors content. So far among North Dakota’s congressional delegation, Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer has voiced support for a ban. The Trump administration considered but failed to adopt a ban.

A ban shouldn’t be done lightly. TikTok is enormously popular in this country and worldwide. If Congress adopts a ban there will be a lot of unhappy Americans.

There’s an argument for making people aware of the risks of using TikTok and allowing them to make their own decisions about using. Instead of a ban Congress should consider requiring TikTok to run warnings similar to warnings about using tobacco.

If Congress bans TikTok what about other social media services? Data collection has become commonplace; will Congress decide who’s safe and who’s not? It’s like banning books. What’s great literature to some is trash to others.

ByteDance denies it is sharing data with the Chinese government. It says it's implementing more safeguards for the data. Congress should hear the company out before approving a ban.

Burgum’s limited ban makes sense, but a national ban would put us on a slippery slope.