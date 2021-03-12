Tribune editorial: Effort to save bridge merits public partner

The Friends of the Rail Bridge has been working for about three years to save the BNSF Railway bridge across the Missouri River. The group wants to turn the 138-year-old bridge into a walking path between Mandan and Bismarck.
BNSF plans to build a new bridge across the Missouri that will allow it to haul larger loads. The railroad has been adamant that it wants to demolish the old bridge after the new one is completed.
BNSF argues the two bridges would be too close to each other, creating safety concerns. There also are questions about the impact of two bridges on the flood plain. Still, the Friends of the Rail Bridge has made progress in efforts to acquire the bridge, including funding its own engineering study.
The Friends have been enthusiastic and optimistic in their quest for the bridge. However, the group faces a Monday deadline for finding a public partner to be able to continue the effort to preserve the bridge. Members are in discussions with Gov. Doug Burgum's office and other state officials in hopes of gaining support. Governor spokesman Mike Nowatzki said the state "is open to exploring solutions" that balance preserving a historic landmark with avoiding delay on a future bridge "crucial to our state’s largest industries, agriculture and energy."
The Tribune editorial board supports preservation but has been skeptical about the feasibility of saving the bridge. Still, the Tribune believes it would be unfortunate for the Friends to fail because of the lack of a public partner. One or more state departments should sign on as partners with the caveat that they aren’t committed to spending public funds.
Getting a partner from the state appears to be the best option for the Friends. The Bismarck City Commission rejected a request for the Bismarck Historic Preservation Commission to participate in a public-private partnership. Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken raised concerns about unintended consequences to the city if a party responsible for the bridge is not able to maintain it in the future.
The Friends argue the bridge will be a big tourism attraction. They point out that Theodore Roosevelt traveled over the bridge on his way to the Badlands. They argue the bridge will be a stop for people retracing Roosevelt’s journey in North Dakota and the region. The Friends feel the bridge will be a tourism companion piece to the Roosevelt presidential library and museum planned at Medora.
The National Trust for Historic Preservation in 2019 placed the bridge on “America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places.”
The Tribune has doubts about how many people will be drawn to the bridge because Roosevelt crossed it. If preserved, the bridge’s greater value will be to the local communities whose residents will have another connecting point between the two cities. It will add to the fine walking paths in the area.
That would indicate that the Bismarck Park Board might be interested in the bridge. The board, however, remains focused on efforts to build a new recreational center. The board won’t hear the Friends’ request until after the Monday deadline.
The Friends are confident they have enough organizations and foundations interested that they will be able to raise enough funds to create an endowment to afford the bridge. If the effort to save the bridge continues, the Tribune believes it should be done through fundraising and grants. The Friends shouldn’t expect public funds to be used to preserve the bridge. It would give the Friends more credibility if they could demonstrate a level of fundraising dollars that have been committed to the project.
BNSF will continue to have a say in the process and it remains opposed to retaining the bridge. That means the Friends still have an uphill fight to keep the bridge.