Tribune editorial: Effort to save bridge merits public partner

The Friends of the Rail Bridge has been working for about three years to save the BNSF Railway bridge across the Missouri River. The group wants to turn the 138-year-old bridge into a walking path between Mandan and Bismarck.

BNSF plans to build a new bridge across the Missouri that will allow it to haul larger loads. The railroad has been adamant that it wants to demolish the old bridge after the new one is completed.

BNSF argues the two bridges would be too close to each other, creating safety concerns. There also are questions about the impact of two bridges on the flood plain. Still, the Friends of the Rail Bridge has made progress in efforts to acquire the bridge, including funding its own engineering study.

The Friends have been enthusiastic and optimistic in their quest for the bridge. However, the group faces a Monday deadline for finding a public partner to be able to continue the effort to preserve the bridge. Members are in discussions with Gov. Doug Burgum's office and other state officials in hopes of gaining support. Governor spokesman Mike Nowatzki said the state "is open to exploring solutions" that balance preserving a historic landmark with avoiding delay on a future bridge "crucial to our state’s largest industries, agriculture and energy."