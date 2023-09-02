A proposed constitutional measure, the Election Integrity Act, would drastically rewrite North Dakota election laws. If sponsors get enough signatures to put it on the ballot and it passes, it could turn election night into a nightmare.

Under the proposal, voting machines would be removed; paper ballots would be used and hand counted; mail-in ballots would be due at 8 p.m. the day before the election; the Legislature couldn’t place constitutional measures on the ballot, but citizens could; early voting would be banned; all precincts would be required to have a polling place; and absentee ballots would have to be requested in writing “within a reasonable time period.”

Also, drop boxes for ballots would be banned; ballot boxes would be monitored at all times; parties could place candidates on the ballot for $150 fee; Non North Dakota residents could circulate petitions and be paid by the signature, which is illegal at present; only paper petitions would be allowed, online petitions would be prohibited; petition circulators could go on public property with no restrictions; a photo ID, state driver’s license, last four digits of a Social Security card, U.S. passport or an affidavit would be needed to vote; after the election the ballots would be scanned and saved for six years; a fine of $1,000 to $10,000 would be given to offenders; and recall petitions would only need 10% of electors instead of the current 25%.

The sponsoring committee has many ultra-conservative Republicans, many of them supporters of former President Donald Trump. Lydia Gessele, Chaseley, the committee chair, said “Everybody’s sick and tired of these (voting) machines controlling our elections.”

Measure supporters will need to collect 31,164 signatures to get on the ballot. Gessele said they prefer the June 2024 primary over the November general election.

The Tribune Editorial Board doesn’t believe “everybody” is tired of voting machines, which over the years have made elections run smoother and provided quicker results. A return to paper ballots and hand counting would likely result in chaos.

In recent years it has been difficult to find enough election workers and to keep all the precincts open. Many volunteers are reluctant to help because of the recent verbal attacks and criticism by those questioning the integrity of elections.

It’s questionable that enough election workers could be found to help with voting and counting ballots. It’s doubtful whether voting results would be available the day after the election, let alone on election night.

Supporters of the measure imply the state’s elections aren’t safe. However, recent reviews haven’t found any major problems. State Auditor Josh Gallion said in October of last year that a review of electoral systems found them “incredibly secure.”

The measure’s supporters’ desire to ban early voting and place limits on absentee and mail-in voting seems to go against popular demand. In 2022, 30,928 North Dakotans cast absentee ballots, 39,928 used mail-in ballots and 36,513 took part in early voting.

These three forms of voting have helped reduce the lines at polling places and allowed officials to reduce the number of polling sites. If this measure should pass it would result in some voters staying home, which the Tribune believes is one of the goals of the sponsors. They want to make it easier to launch initiatives and recalls, run for office for a meager $150 and make it difficult to vote. They even want to limit the authority of the Legislature.

The proposed measure is an attempted sham on the state’s voters who hopefully will see through their arguments and refuse to sign the petitions.

North Dakota has a voter-friendly election system that’s secure and shouldn’t be sabotaged.