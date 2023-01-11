Tribune editorial: Eckroth needs to resign for all involved

Bismarck School Board members on Monday night reprimanded and sanctioned Emily Eckroth after she refused their requests to resign. The board's move was appropriate, since it was limited on what it could do.

The board’s action was prompted by Eckroth’s unacceptable treatment of law officers when her husband, Ryan Eckroth, was involved in a DUI traffic stop last fall. Emily Eckroth last month pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of physical obstruction of a government function related to a traffic stop. She was sentenced to nearly a year of unsupervised probation and fined $325 in court fees. Her husband wasn’t charged.

School Board President Jon Lee noted that under the law the board doesn’t have the power to remove Eckroth from the board. Members voted to censure her and stripped her of her portfolio and school visit assignments until Dec. 1 when her probation ends.

Lee and the other board members, Donnell Presley, Josh Hager and Dan Eastgate, expressed their disappointment with Eckroth’s actions and her failure to be a role model to students.

Eckroth’s action’s embarrassed the board and set a horrible example for students.

She joined the other board members in voting for her censure, but she opposed the other actions.

While the board can’t remove her, the public has two options. It can petition Gov. Doug Burgum to remove her or seek a special election to oust her. An attempt to do the latter has begun.

A Facebook group, Recall Emily Eckroth from the Bismarck School Board, plans to submit a petition this week to the North Dakota Secretary of State for a special election. Once the petition is approved by the secretary, the group will have 90 days to collect the needed signatures, in this case 2,709. That’s 25% of the voters in the last election.

Eckroth, a family physician, was elected to a four-year term on the board last June.

Her actions on the night of the traffic stop were deplorable and not fitting of an elected official or doctor, her profession. There are consequences for such behavior and she’s facing them with more likely to come.

It’s obviously the right of the public to seek to recall Eckroth. There’s nothing more important to people than their children. They believe Eckroth has betrayed their faith in her.

She also hasn’t demonstrated much remorse, instead criticizing the media coverage of her arrest. Opposing the loss of her portfolio and school visit assignments doesn’t reflect an understanding of the impact of the incident on the school district.

Eckroth should spare the school district the cost of a recall vote, which the Tribune editorial board expects will be successful. If she resigns, a new member could assume full duties through this year.

A resignation would allow Eckroth to concentrate on her medical career and successfully complete her probation. She can be a benefit to the community through her profession.

Resigning will help Eckroth repair her reputation and be best for the community.