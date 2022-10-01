Tribune editorial: Eating smart can result in healthier US

Back in the 1970s a Bismarck Tribune letter writer lamented the number of overweight people in the city. The writer called Bismarck the fat capital of the nation -- not a politically correct statement even then.

If Bismarck had obesity issues nearly 50 years ago, they haven’t gone away. Two stories a week ago in the Tribune looked at the problem of childhood obesity. Fortunately, North Dakota isn’t a national leader in the category.

Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2019 revealed a national average of 15.5% of adolescents in grades nine through 12 who have obesity. North Dakota fell below the national average at 14%.

In our neighboring states, it was 11.5% in Montana and 14.1% in South Dakota.

It’s good that North Dakota is below the national average, but 14% is still too high. It doesn’t bode well for the future of these youth. Childhood obesity can result in complications later in life such as heart disease, cancer, respiratory problems and mobility issues.

There’s also the social aspect to being overweight. It’s not fair, but those who struggle to keep the pounds off may not get job promotions or social invitations because of their appearance.

Bill Maher, the comedian who has a politically oriented TV show, argues that obesity is one of the nation’s biggest health threats. The Tribune editorial board believes he’s right. If a large portion of our population is threatening their health because of bad diets, it’s preventable.

Tribune reporter Jackie Jahfetson looked at the school programs that promote healthy diets and exercise. Bismarck Public Schools offers lunches that have less total fat than the 35% standard set by the U.S. Dietary Guidelines. In Bismarck the meals average about 20% fat.

Physical education classes try to offer fun activities to get students involved. Overall, the schools try to teach healthy eating and why it’s important. It can be difficult to convince a teenager that what he or she is eating could have repercussions 20 years down the road.

Children are targeted by TV and social media advertising restaurants and food products. It’s a competition for the taste buds of our youth.

There are many reasons Americans live on bad diets. Many families can’t afford or don’t have access to fresh fruit and vegetables. Some don’t understand the importance of a good diet. Others gain weight despite not overeating.

Schools and health officials need to continue the messaging about healthy eating habits. Employers can play a role by offering healthy snacks in break rooms instead of candy and soft drinks.

If we can teach our youth to follow healthier diets, it will result in a healthier nation in the future. It’s a lesson we all need to learn.