Tribune editorial: Drugs flowing into ND linked to evil cartel

It’s been obvious for some time that North Dakota has a drug problem. What many people don’t realize is how sinister the drug chain running into the state has become.

Last year North Dakota reported 118 drug-related deaths, a 49% increase from 2019. In Bismarck in 2020, there were 74 overdoses with eight deaths. On the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation there were 108 overdoses with 10 deaths.

No matter how you cut it, that’s a high toll for a low-population, rural state like North Dakota. It’s a reflection that the drug cartels have targeted small town America. They understand behind the sterling reputation of rural America lies a desire for drugs.

The oil boom made North Dakota more attractive for drug peddlers. There was an influx of people and money that increased the market for drugs. But those buying the drugs weren’t just “outsiders” who came for the high wages associated with the boom.

The drug dealers also preyed on local residents in insidious ways, opening doors to the drug trade. The trafficking became more deadly with the introduction of opioid fentanyl. Users can never be sure what laces the drug they buy.