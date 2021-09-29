Tribune editorial: Drugs flowing into ND linked to evil cartel

It’s been obvious for some time that North Dakota has a drug problem. What many people don’t realize is how sinister the drug chain running into the state has become.
Last year North Dakota reported 118 drug-related deaths, a 49% increase from 2019. In Bismarck in 2020, there were 74 overdoses with eight deaths. On the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation there were 108 overdoses with 10 deaths.
No matter how you cut it, that’s a high toll for a low-population, rural state like North Dakota. It’s a reflection that the drug cartels have targeted small town America. They understand behind the sterling reputation of rural America lies a desire for drugs.
The oil boom made North Dakota more attractive for drug peddlers. There was an influx of people and money that increased the market for drugs. But those buying the drugs weren’t just “outsiders” who came for the high wages associated with the boom.
The drug dealers also preyed on local residents in insidious ways, opening doors to the drug trade. The trafficking became more deadly with the introduction of opioid fentanyl. Users can never be sure what laces the drug they buy.
The Louisville Courier Journal, a member of the USA Today network, recently did a series of stories on the drug trafficking from Mexico to Detroit to North Dakota. It’s an example of how the cartels have invaded smaller communities along with metropolitan areas.
Drug dealers moved from Detroit to Fort Berthold, became part of the community and dated local residents. They ingratiated themselves with families, and once that was accomplished they launched drug operations.
The consequences have torn families apart and resulted in deaths. The drugs aren’t just flowing into Fort Berthold, but into Bismarck and across the state.
The cartel suspected behind the operation is Jalisco Nuevo Generacion or CJNG, based in Guadalajara, Mexico. It’s an especially brutal cartel known for murders that include beheadings. The cartel also has been accused of cannibalism.
North Dakota has been fighting back, but it’s a difficult war to win. It’s not unusual to read about suspected drug dealers being arrested with large amounts of drugs and cash. They are often from the Detroit area.
Every time drug dealers are taken off the street, replacements are found. Law enforcement needs to be as relentless as the drug dealers to stop them.
Fort Berthold a number of years ago created its version of the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Division of Drug Enforcement. It pursues drug dealers on the reservation and works with other agencies. The challenges facing the agency are many.
What makes drug enforcement so difficult is so much occurs out of sight. Drug users can be the person next door.
North Dakotans need to be aware of the magnitude of the problem. It explains some of the steps that have been taken such as good Samaritan laws that provide immunity to someone reporting a drug overdose.
A good understanding of how the drug trade operates will help combat it, but it’s going to be a long fight.