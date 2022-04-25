Tribune editorial: Drug experts helping keep roads safe

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Thirteen new graduates of the North Dakota Drug Recognition Expert program are helping keep North Dakota roads safe. Drug Recognition Experts receive the highest training in the nation on detecting an impaired driver, according to the Highway Patrol. There are now 58 Drug Recognition Experts in North Dakota. Last week the Patrol and other law enforcement agencies teamed up for increased enforcement to coincide with April 20 or “4-20,” a day associated with increased marijuana use. Nationwide, 56% of drivers involved in serious injury and fatal crashes in 2020 tested positive for at least one drug, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Down

Mother Nature won't give North Dakota a break. Two April blizzards in less than two weeks, with an Easter Sunday snowstorm sandwiched in between, have disrupted travel, caused massive power outages, stressed cattle and newly born calves, and raised flooding concerns. They've also put a huge damper on spring, a time when many North Dakotans are eager to spend time outdoors. But there is a bright side. All of the moisture has significantly cut into drought that has persisted in the western part of the state. That will be a huge help to farmers, though it also could delay their efforts to get crops in the ground.

Up

North Dakota environmental officials are accepting applications for another round of funding from a federal settlement with Volkswagen to replace or repower vehicles. The $2.2 million that is available is the third round of funding that stems from North Dakota’s share of the 2016 settlement between the federal government and the auto manufacturer. The money is meant to go toward projects that reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides released by diesel engines. So far Bismarck has installed two electric vehicle fast-charging stations and secured funding for three new diesel trucks and a fire truck.

Down

Back-to-back blizzards are having a major impact on the spring sports season, forcing event cancellations, shifting practices indoors and causing competition for limited gym space. One impact is the number of qualifying meets for state track and field will be limited due to the winter weather. Staff at the MDU Resources Community Bowl and high schools have worked to clear Bismarck track and field facilities from snow to allow practice as much as possible. The teams are also getting creative, including practicing sprints in long hallways. High school golf teams have yet to play a tournament due to courses remaining unplayable. Soccer players competed outdoors in Bismarck last week, thanks to the efforts of Bowl staff to remove snow.

