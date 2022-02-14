Tribune editorial: Drought aid is welcome relief for ND

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

North Dakota ranchers have been dealing with drought for more than a year, and they face uncertainty for the next growing season. But more help is on the way. The federal government has dedicated $750 million for ranchers stricken by drought last year, and the federal Agriculture Department recently announced it will utilize a streamlined process and start doling out the money next month. North Dakota Stockmen's Association President Jeff Schafer says that's welcome news, with two-thirds of the nation's cow herd still in dry or drought conditions. Much of North Dakota's cattle country remains in moderate or severe drought.

Down

The state is spending $16,530 to replace the letters on the sign outside the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum. That seems like a small expense, but it's $16,530 in taxpayer money that shouldn't have to be spent at all. The letters need replacing due to repeated vandalism and thefts last year. No one has been apprehended, but officials have beefed up security. We hope whoever is responsible is eventually caught, so they can be ordered to pay back the residents of North Dakota.

Up

The latest effort to stem rural decline in North Dakota is taking aim at a shortage of attorneys in less-populated counties. Nearly 90% of the licensed attorneys in North Dakota are in the state's seven most-populous counties. That's not surprising, but it's not a good situation for residents outside of the major cities. A bill in the 2021 Legislature established the Rural Attorney Recruitment Program, and it's now open for applications from attorneys and eligible cities and counties until April 1. It provides financial incentives for attorneys willing to work for at least five years in cities with 5,000 or fewer people or counties with 16,000 or fewer people. It's a worthy program. As State Court Administrator Sally Holewa points out, people involved in sticky or complex situations such as divorces or wills want to be able to turn to a lawyer they can meet with face to face and develop a relationship.

Down

COVID-19 has been North Dakota’s third-leading cause of death two years running. That’s unfortunate, given the availability of vaccines last year. Nearly 600 people still died from the coronavirus disease in 2021, according to provisional data from the state. One has to wonder how many of those deaths could have been avoided. North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All told, COVID-19 has killed about 1,750 North Dakotans during the two-year pandemic, and hundreds more have died with the disease.

