Bismarck and Mandan schools opened this week, which means motorists must have heightened awareness of young pedestrians and school buses.

With construction and street work ongoing in both cities safety needs to be a priority. Street work means drivers must obey the lower speed limits while navigating through some of the mazes created by closed lanes.

Youngsters on their way to school also have to cross some streets getting repairs. Drivers need to be alert for quick moves by the students. After a spring and summer of street work, some people may be frustrated by the delays. Drivers need to be patient and not do anything foolish.

There will be at least two more months of street work, so patience remains essential.

Some students will see work being done at their schools. Mandan opened a new elementary school this week, Lakewood Elementary at 2601 38th Ave. Workers will be putting the finishing touches on the school during the first few days of classes.

Work on the Lincoln Elementary School addition continues in Bismarck, with completion scheduled for the 2024-25 school year.

There are more students to watch for, as enrollment in both cities continues to rise. Early enrollment for Bismarck Public Schools is at 13,652, compared to 13,629 last year. Mandan Public Schools is at 4,469, compared to 4,304 last year. Both districts expect the enrollment figures to increase after late registration.

Light of Christ Catholic schools in Bismarck reported 1,476 students compared to 1,437 last year. Christ the King Catholic Montessori School in Mandan has 180 students.

Classes also have started at Bismarck State College and United Tribes Technical College. The University of Mary begins classes early next month.

Basically Bismarck and Mandan are back in full fall traffic mode. That means heavier traffic in early morning before schools open and mid-afternoon when classes end. There will be some new young drivers on the road, so motorists need to be alert for some inexperienced maneuvers.

Remember to stop for school buses and watch for youngsters getting on and off. Keep a safe distance from school buses. Obey the law.

School attendance has been trending upward for a number of years, which is good because it reflects growing cities. That translates into more traffic and often more time to reach destinations. With street work and increased traffic, we need to plan for more drive time.

With schools in session there will be more games, plays, concerts and other events to attend. It’s a fun time, especially for families. We should enjoy it, not ruin it by being rude drivers.