Tribune editorial: Dream Center shows spirit of community

If Dream Center Bismarck even partially lives up to its name it will be a boon to the community. It’s the perfect example of a project driven by people, with public and corporate support.

The nonprofit center at 1805 Park Ave. will provide free daily meals and services for those in need. Jim Barnhardt got the idea for the center after he and his wife, Cindy, went to Los Angeles to help with the original Dream Center.

Jim Barnhardt first developed the Adopt-a-Block program, which brings truckloads of food to neighborhoods six days a week. Dream Center Bismarck has warehouse space for the Adopt-a-Block program. The center also has a dining room and kitchen for The Banquet, which provides free meals for those alone or with few resources.

The Banquet is a good fit for what the Barnhardts want to accomplish. They even named the dining room Trinity Hall after Trinity Lutheran Church, which helped found The Banquet. The center has a food pantry where guests can get dry goods along with items such as dairy and produce.

The center includes a chapel and an office to be used by ministers. There’s also office space for other nonprofits, along with a conference room that organizations can book. The center will have just one employee, an administrative director.

This means the center will be powered by volunteers. The Banquet has operated with volunteers from different organizations, businesses and churches that sponsor the meals. Bismarck-Mandan should be proud of the strong volunteerism streak that runs through the community.

Dream Center Bismarck adds another layer of help for those in need. Heaven's Helpers Soup Cafe has been providing free meals for a number of years. It’s at 220 N. 23rd St. It has branched out with Heaven's Helpers Closet offering clothes and other services.

The Missouri Slope Areawide United Way has strong support, topping its annual fundraising goals. There are a number of other organizations and clubs in Bismarck-Mandan making a difference.

In some cases it’s the dedication of one person who drives change, in other instances it’s a group of volunteers. None of these projects would succeed without the public’s support.

Jim Barnhardt demonstrates that one person can make a big difference. Fortunately, Bismarck-Mandan has a history of difference makers. And we need them.

A motorist one night this week was looking for a parking spot in downtown Bismarck when he noticed an apparently homeless man preparing to bed down on a cold, hard bench. The temperature was in the low 30s and destined to get colder. The motorist was reminded that despite all the efforts the community still has issues.

The Dream Center Bismarck’s ground floor lobby doors will remain unlocked for those who need shelter from the elements or need to use the restroom. As long as the community remains open to helping the needy, there remains hope for a solution.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0