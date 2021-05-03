Tribune editorial: Dream Center noble venture for community

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
Leaders of a local nonprofit broke ground last week on the Dream Center, a facility that aims to house services to the needy and offer ministry all under one roof. The two-story, 24,000-square-foot building at 1805 Park Avenue in Bismarck will be home to The Banquet nondenominational meal ministry, its Adopt-A-Block food distribution truck, a food pantry, a chapel, a multipurpose room and offices for partner agencies such as health care providers. The project is the vision of Jim Barnhardt. He and his wife, Cindy, have already been active in efforts to serve the community, such as launching the Adopt-A-Block program. The $3.1 million Dream Center Bismarck project is an ambitious goal worthy of community support.
Down
North Dakota motor vehicle fatalities are trending upward so far in 2021, according to preliminary data released last week by the Vision Zero campaign. As of April 27, there had been 26 vehicle fatalities in 2021. The same time frame in 2020 had nine fatalities and 2019 had 22. Not wearing a seat belt, drinking and driving and speeding are some of the factors that contribute to the motor vehicle deaths.
Up
The legislative session that concluded early Friday could not function without the many clerks, pages, interns, sergeants at arms, Legislative Council employees, information technology staff and others who do a lot of work behind the scenes. One remarkable example is Loretta Boehm, who has worked at the Capitol Cafe since 1969. Boehm, a friendly face to all who come through her line, was honored during the House floor session last week and presented with a governor’s proclamation thanking her for her service. The recognition is well deserved.
Down
A man is accused of spray painting hate messages on the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Community Center building and grounds last weekend. Benjamin Enderle, 22, is charged with criminal damage to property and misdemeanor harassment with bias. He told a judge during a court appearance he meant it as a joke and regretted his actions. It is difficult to believe his statement. A positive side to the story was the community rallying together to clean up the vandalism and remove the hate speech.