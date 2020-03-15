Tribune editorial: Drastic steps necessary to combat virus

At the same time, it’s logical to keep K-12 schools open. Schools have been taking steps to safeguard students, and closing schools would create hardships for many parents. If the situation worsens, the decision to keep schools open can be revisited.

College and professional sports have taken drastic steps. March Madness was canceled, along with other NCAA sports including hockey, impacting the University of North Dakota; the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League suspended their seasons; and Major League Baseball dropped spring training.

That’s disappointing to a lot of fans, but it reflects the severity of the coronavirus affecting the world.

The North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party postponed its convention scheduled for Thursday to March 22. The Republican convention is scheduled for March 27-29, and the party will monitor developments before a final decision is made.

Some people believe the nation has overreacted to the virus. The Tribune doesn’t believe that’s the case. The coronavirus is more deadly than the flu, and there’s no vaccine yet to fight it. So everyone should heed the warnings.