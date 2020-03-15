Tribune editorial: Drastic steps necessary to combat virus

North Dakota’s official response to the coronavirus, or the COVID-19 disease that results from it, overall has been sensible. However, there was some risk in letting the Class A state basketball tournament begin, with the large crowds that normally attend.
On Friday there was a change of heart, with the Class A and B tournaments canceled. It’s a reflection of fast-moving events across the nation.
Last week, the state confirmed its first presumptive case of COVID-19, in a Ward County man in his 60s. He’s recovering at home. As of Friday, only 63 North Dakotans have been tested for the virus, with 46 negative results and 16 tests pending.
The small number of tests would indicate that officials don’t have a good grasp on the prevalence of the virus in North Dakota. Since it’s possible for people to have the virus and not realize it, it’s likely other residents have the virus.
Gov. Doug Burgum announced Thursday that the state lab is working to increase its testing capacity, and state emergency operations personnel are expanding their work. Skilled nursing facilities in the state are being urged to limit visitors.
The Tribune editorial board realizes the tournaments are the highlight of the year for many fans and players, but it’s wise to halt the games. Health officials are warning people to avoid large crowds. The public’s health should be a priority.
At the same time, it’s logical to keep K-12 schools open. Schools have been taking steps to safeguard students, and closing schools would create hardships for many parents. If the situation worsens, the decision to keep schools open can be revisited.
College and professional sports have taken drastic steps. March Madness was canceled, along with other NCAA sports including hockey, impacting the University of North Dakota; the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League suspended their seasons; and Major League Baseball dropped spring training.
That’s disappointing to a lot of fans, but it reflects the severity of the coronavirus affecting the world.
The North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party postponed its convention scheduled for Thursday to March 22. The Republican convention is scheduled for March 27-29, and the party will monitor developments before a final decision is made.
Some people believe the nation has overreacted to the virus. The Tribune doesn’t believe that’s the case. The coronavirus is more deadly than the flu, and there’s no vaccine yet to fight it. So everyone should heed the warnings.
Unfortunately, the economic impact of the virus will be severe across the nation and in North Dakota. Burgum was correct to urge business owners to continue paying workers who have to stay home because they are sick from the virus. He’s also right in asking people to follow basic precautions such as washing hands and self-isolating when sick. President Donald Trump and Congress need to reach agreement on economic relief.
Still, there’s no reason for panic or to hoard certain products like toilet paper. History shows certain precautionary measures do work. During the great flu epidemic in 1918, schools were closed and public events canceled. Many people were restricted to their homes. These steps were credited with reducing the death toll.
Hopefully, the steps being taken will reduce the number of people who get COVID-19. If we control the coronavirus situation, it doesn’t mean the threat wasn’t real. It will be proof the nation reacted in the proper manner. That’s why we must do what the experts tell us.