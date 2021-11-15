Tribune editorial: Dot's Pretzels sale inspiring ND success

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

The sale of Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels to Hershey Co. announced last week is a North Dakota success story. Hershey announced it will spend $1.2 billion for Dot’s Pretzels LLC and Pretzels Inc., an Indiana-based manufacturer of Dot’s Pretzels that operates three plants. The business that started in the kitchen of Dot Henke of Velva is the fastest-growing pretzel brand in the U.S., with $275 million in sales in the year that ended in September. It’s an inspiring story for any North Dakota entrepreneur.

Down

Minot-area voters should remember recent bizarre behavior by Rep. Jeff Hoverson when they’re electing state legislators. The Republican, who missed the anti-vaccine mandate rally he helped organize because he contracted COVID-19, promotes ivermectin for treating coronavirus. During floor debate last week, he disagreed with House Majority Leader Chet Pollert about redistricting and said, “I just would really like to see some spine in our leadership.” Hoverson said he apologized to Pollert. He attempted to apologize to the House members, but his comments were so odd that Speaker Kim Koppelman needed to clarify that it was intended to be an apology. Then in the middle of the night, Hoverson sent a harassing email to North Dakota Department of Health staff about the vaccine, according to a copy of the email published by blogger Rob Port. Lawmakers did the right thing by moving forward and not wasting time on censuring Hoverson, but voters ought to seriously question whether he is their best choice for representative.

Up

Heartview Foundation in Bismarck dedicated the Mark Mahlum Wellness Center on Saturday, a $250,000 fitness center in honor of a former Heartview client who is 36 years sober. Mahlum’s children, Anne, Jessica and Joe, presented the center on his 70th birthday. Anne Mahlum, founder of national fitness brand [solidcore], said she believes working on physical health will help those working on recovery.

Down

Drought conditions this summer appear to have hurt mule deer fawn production in North Dakota. A spring survey by the state Game and Fish Department counted 2,671 mule deer, indicating a mule deer population 21% above the long-term average. But this fall, biologists counted 2,163 deer during the survey. The ratio of 60 fawns per 100 does this fall was significantly lower than last year’s 82 per 100 and the long-term average of 88 per 100.

