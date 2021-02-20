Tribune editorial: Don’t tamper with state’s weapons law

“There has never been a robbery with a throwing star,” Simons told a House committee this week. A potential robbery isn’t the only reason these items are listed as dangerous. They could be used to harm someone during a bar fight or at a disturbance at an athletic event.

Unfortunately, some fans can get very heated during sporting or athletic events. Allowing them to carry concealed weapons to such events could result in serious injuries or deaths. Law enforcement and school officials mostly opposed taking the items off the dangerous list.

Supporters of the hidden carry law argue it promotes the constitutional right to bear arms and provides protection from criminals.

However, many people don’t feel safer knowing some in an audience or crowd may be carrying a weapon. They are concerned about accidents or bystanders being injured if someone intervenes in an altercation or ongoing crime. In fact, the need for someone to intervene with a gun is rare in North Dakota.

The Tribune sees no need to legalize the hidden carry of weapons to sporting and athletic events. Weapons don’t have a place at events where passions run high. Many of these events have security present.