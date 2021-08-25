Tribune editorial: Don’t forget 7 who gave all in Afghanistan

As the evacuations from Afghanistan continue, the Tribune editorial board believes we should pause to remember the North Dakotans who died serving in the country. North Dakota’s losses weren’t as high as for many states, but that doesn’t diminish the pain of those who lost loved ones.
From 2006-12, seven North Dakotans died in service to their country in Afghanistan. They ranged in age from 19 to 41, with five in their 20s.
The Associated Press compiled a grim list of the toll in Afghanistan from the start of the U.S. involvement through April of this year. In the 20 years of fighting, the U.S. military reported 2,448 personnel killed.
There were 3,846 U.S. contractors killed; 66,000 Afghan military and police lost; our allies saw 1,144 die; 47,245 Afghan civilians died; 51,191 Taliban and other fighters were killed; 444 aid workers died; and 72 journalists were killed covering the conflict.
Add those wounded or maimed for life and the results are horrific. This editorial doesn’t intend to debate the merits of the war or withdrawal, but to remember the seven from North Dakota who died.
In recent years the Afghan conflict wasn’t in the forefront of the news. It has been nearly nine years since a North Dakotan perished. It’s sad that an ongoing war can become an afterthought to many.
Here are the seven who died in order of their deaths, according to information from the North Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs:
Spc. Curtis Mehrer, 21, Bismarck, was killed June 6, 2006, when his Humvee hit two anti-tank mines at Khogyan, Afghanistan. He was in the National Guard.
Also killed in the attack on June 6, 2006, was Sgt. Travis Van Zoest, Bismarck. The 21-year-old was in the National Guard.
On Nov, 23, 2006, Cpl. Nathan Good Iron, 25, Mandaree, died in Qarabagh, Afghanistan, when his unit engaged enemy forces. He was serving in the National Guard.
Spc. Chris Kleinwachter, 29, Wahpeton, died Nov. 30, 2006, when his vehicle rolled near Ghaznic, Afghanistan, during combat operations.
On July 5, 2010, Spc. Keenan Cooper, 19, Wahpeton, died in Yakuta, Afghanistan, when his unit was attacked with an improvised explosive device. He was serving in the Army.
Two North Dakota National Guard soldiers died on Dec. 3, 2012, in southern Afghanistan from an improvised explosive device. Sgt. 1st Class Darren Linde, 41, Devils Lake, and Spc. Tyler Orgaard, 20, Bismarck, were North Dakota’s last losses in Afghanistan.
The grief for these seven and the many others who died never goes away for their loved ones. One of the best ways to honor them is to remember them, their service and sacrifice. We also need to remember the Afghans they died trying to help.
At the moment there are no plans for the state to resettle any Afghan refugees. If that opportunity should arise, the state should welcome them. That’s another way to honor the seven brave men.
Along with the seven soldiers lost in Afghanistan there were 15 North Dakotans killed in Iraq.
We should never forget those who served and especially those who gave their lives.