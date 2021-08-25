Tribune editorial: Don’t forget 7 who gave all in Afghanistan

As the evacuations from Afghanistan continue, the Tribune editorial board believes we should pause to remember the North Dakotans who died serving in the country. North Dakota’s losses weren’t as high as for many states, but that doesn’t diminish the pain of those who lost loved ones.

From 2006-12, seven North Dakotans died in service to their country in Afghanistan. They ranged in age from 19 to 41, with five in their 20s.

The Associated Press compiled a grim list of the toll in Afghanistan from the start of the U.S. involvement through April of this year. In the 20 years of fighting, the U.S. military reported 2,448 personnel killed.

There were 3,846 U.S. contractors killed; 66,000 Afghan military and police lost; our allies saw 1,144 die; 47,245 Afghan civilians died; 51,191 Taliban and other fighters were killed; 444 aid workers died; and 72 journalists were killed covering the conflict.

Add those wounded or maimed for life and the results are horrific. This editorial doesn’t intend to debate the merits of the war or withdrawal, but to remember the seven from North Dakota who died.