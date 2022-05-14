Tribune editorial: Don’t force pipeline on landowners

Burleigh County has joined three other counties in opposing the use of eminent domain for a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. Burleigh County's action isn’t binding, but it’s intended to send a message to the state Public Service Commission.

The PSC doesn’t have the authority to grant eminent domain. However, Summit Carbon Solutions needs PSC approval for its Midwest Carbon Express pipeline. The pipeline would cross five states, picking up carbon dioxide from more than 30 ethanol plants. It would end in Mercer and Oliver counties, where the emissions would be injected deep underground.

Summit said it has reached agreements with 25% of the landowners. It hasn’t ruled out the use of eminent domain if it can't reach voluntary agreements with every landowner along the route. Eminent domain involves taking private property for public use. Landowners are still compensated, but they have less control over the agreements.

The Tribune editorial board understands the reluctance of some landowners to settle with Summit. They might not agree with Summit on the location of the pipeline on their land, they may have safety concerns about possible leaks or they simply may not want a pipeline on their property.

The energy boom has seen numerous pipelines installed in North Dakota. Some landowners have had more than one pipeline buried on their land. It’s a disruption of their farming and ranching operations.

Burleigh County commissioners voted 4-0 to oppose eminent domain for the Summit project after a landowner presented them with a petition signed by more than 300 property owners in the Bismarck area. Richland, Sargent and Dickey counties also went on the record opposing the use of eminent domain by Summit.

Companies often try to persuade counties and landowners to support projects by touting the amount of property tax being generated. Summit estimates the project’s investment in Burleigh would be $81 million and it would provide $465,000 in annual property tax revenue. The pipeline would cross 39 miles of the county.

The burden should be on Summit to reach agreements with landowners. If the company fails to negotiate agreements, it shouldn’t try to force them on landowners. Commissioners in the four counties are right to side with their constituents.

Summit has recently held a number of open house meetings with North Dakota landowners, along with private conversations with landowners and officials. The company needs to continue these efforts.

Besides North Dakota, the pipeline would cross Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota. Summit's talks with some landowners apparently haven’t gone well in other states, too.

Four county commissions are listening to North Dakotans’ concerns, and so should state officials. If Summit wants to build the pipeline it needs to earn the support of landowners, not force the pipeline on them.

