Tribune editorial: Do your part, follow rules and get shots

Many people were quick to discard their masks after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that those fully vaccinated didn’t need to wear them most of the time.
However, we need to keep in mind the pandemic isn’t over. Progress has been made, but COVID-19 still poses a threat, especially to those not vaccinated. The CDC basically put Americans on the honor system -- if you haven’t gotten the shots you should continue to wear a mask. No one’s going to ask for proof, so the burden is on the unvaccinated.
If you go into a health facility or take public transportation, including airplanes, you still need to mask up. Some businesses will continue to require masks and social distancing, and the requests should be followed.
The Tribune editorial board believes the CDC’s new policy carries risks because the nation hasn’t reached herd immunity. There’s also no way of knowing who in the crowd may not be vaccinated and is a possible spreader.
It’s obvious a relief that the CDC considers the three available vaccines to be safe and very effective. Someone who has been vaccinated can still get COVID-19, but the severity of the illness will be limited by the vaccine.
The new mask recommendations indicate the nation is getting back to normalcy. That’s great, yet we have a long way to go. Children are just beginning to get vaccinated, and there are a lot of adults who still need vaccination.
The CDC still recommends that students wear masks until the school year ends. The hope is enough children will be vaccinated by the fall so that masks won’t be needed. Bismarck and Mandan public schools decided earlier this month to drop the mask requirement. The school districts have worked hard to provide a safe environment for students, faculty and staff. Hopefully, they didn’t move too quickly to lift the requirement and the CDC is just being extra careful.
The Tribune is concerned many North Dakotans are reluctant to be vaccinated, dislike mask requirements and have ignored them, or have been skeptical of COVID-19 and ignored safety protocols. There’s a danger that too many unvaccinated and unmasked people could prolong the pandemic.
That would be more than unfortunate -- it would be foolish, almost criminal. Everyone wants a return to what they considered normal. For that to happen, a lot more people need to get the shots.
Some who have been vaccinated may continue to wear masks and social distance just to be cautious. They should be respected for taking the safety precautions. Don’t hassle them.
The Tribune supported the safety protocols and urged a mask mandate. We urge everyone to follow the new CDC guidelines and the recommendations of state health officials. It’s good to see the nation on the road back, but we won’t get there until more people are vaccinated.