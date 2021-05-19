Tribune editorial: Do your part, follow rules and get shots

Many people were quick to discard their masks after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that those fully vaccinated didn’t need to wear them most of the time.

However, we need to keep in mind the pandemic isn’t over. Progress has been made, but COVID-19 still poses a threat, especially to those not vaccinated. The CDC basically put Americans on the honor system -- if you haven’t gotten the shots you should continue to wear a mask. No one’s going to ask for proof, so the burden is on the unvaccinated.

If you go into a health facility or take public transportation, including airplanes, you still need to mask up. Some businesses will continue to require masks and social distancing, and the requests should be followed.

The Tribune editorial board believes the CDC’s new policy carries risks because the nation hasn’t reached herd immunity. There’s also no way of knowing who in the crowd may not be vaccinated and is a possible spreader.

It’s obvious a relief that the CDC considers the three available vaccines to be safe and very effective. Someone who has been vaccinated can still get COVID-19, but the severity of the illness will be limited by the vaccine.