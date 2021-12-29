Tribune editorial: Divided GOP has potential to hurt state

There will be changes at the Capitol after next year’s election, since a number of longtime officeholders are leaving. The feuding in the Republican Party could lead to some interesting convention and primary battles.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem announced this month that he’s retiring. He was first elected in 2000, which makes him the state’s longest-serving attorney general. Before that he was in the Legislature for 24 years.

Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger is leaving office Monday to deal with health issues. Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed Public Service Commissioner Brian Kroshus to serve out his term, which ends at the conclusion of 2022. Kroshus has indicated he intends to seek the nomination to run for tax commissioner next year.

Kroshus was reelected to the PSC in 2020 for another six years. However, whoever Burgum appoints to replace Kroshus will have to run next year if he or she wants to complete the next four years.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger, who was first elected in 1992, has announced he’ll retire next year.

That’s four statewide offices opening up, though Burgum’s appointees should have some advantage if they run. In addition, Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, is retiring; Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman, D-New Rockford, is losing her seat because of redistricting; and a number of veteran legislators have announced plans not to seek reelection.

Democrats, who hold only 21 of the 141 seats in the Legislature, will face a challenging election. Only one Democratic legislator, Rep. Corey Mock of Grand Forks, doesn’t have to run for reelection. It’s an opportunity for Republicans to add to their big majorities.

However, Republicans aren’t a happy party. At least some Republicans feel betrayed by the party apparatus. They are angry over a new law that allowed party Chairman Perrie Schafer to appoint eight temporary district chairs. Seven district chairs and the party’s national committeewoman walked out of a Dec. 18 State Committee meeting that was discussing the party’s bylaws and 2022 convention plans.

Plus, the North Dakota Young Republicans and North Dakota College Republicans are disappointed after being removed as voting members of the board. They are being placed in “ex-officio non-voting status.”

This comes after a number of Republican legislators were censured after voting to expel former Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson. The ultra-conservative Bastiat Caucus in the Legislature is considered by some to be driving a wedge in the party.

Minot-area District 40 Republican Chairman Jay Lundeen organized the walkout, and he didn’t sound receptive to compromise. “If it fractures the Republican Party, break it up, because I would rather break it up than be left with slavery completely,” he said.

It’s not just the Bastiat Caucus dividing the party. Burgum angered party members when he tried to organize the defeat of Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, in the last election. Burgum and Delzer had disagreed during the previous legislative session.

This all indicates that Republicans will have potentially competitive races at the convention and in the primary. The more conservative wing of the party can be expected to push candidates for the statewide races and the Legislature. If the tactic is even partially successful, it could result in a divided majority party in the Legislature with the Republican factions needing Democratic voters to pass bills.

It’s also an opportunity for Democrats in the 2022 general election, but they have an awful high hill to climb. The Tribune editorial board isn’t ready to bet against the established Republican Party organization, but the situation could get interesting.

Both parties need to remember it’s important to be transparent. The disgruntled Republicans obviously feel they are being shut out, while the established Republicans can’t be happy with the censures.

Voters deserve a clear idea of who they are voting for and their ideals. It will only hurt the state if the candidates’ positions and issues get lost in the fog of an intraparty fight.

