Tribune editorial: Digital displays honor state’s military veterans

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Indoor digital billboards organized by a North Dakota nonprofit are honoring the state’s military veterans, active military personnel and first responders. The organization Wall of Honor is working to display photos of veterans and service members as well as information about their branch of service, hometown and duty locations. The digital billboards are going up in veteran and fraternal organizations, with 30 on display so far. The goal is to display 100 billboards by the end of the year, with at least one in each of the state’s 53 counties. The program is a great way to remind us every day to be grateful for those who serve.

Down

Eighteen deer killed by hunters last fall tested positive for chronic wasting disease, prompting concerns that growth of the fatal disease is accelerating. The total number of deer cases since the discovery of the disease in North Dakota in 2009 is now at 44, with 30 of them in the past two years. Commonly known as CWD, the disease strikes the nervous system in deer, as well as elk and moose. Hunters contribute tens of millions of dollars to the state’s economy each year.

Up