Tribune editorial: Dig deep into why homicides are increasing

The Tribune can see a number of reasons for the increase in homicides. One, the state’s population has been growing so there are more people available to get into mischief. Secondly, drug traﬃcking has played a role in a number of homicides. There are some dangerous people, some from out of state, involved in the drug trade.

Third, the pandemic can’t be ruled out for some of the increase in 2020. Stenehjem’s correct in promising to dig deeper into a possible connection between the pandemic and the homicides.

Some might want to blame the availability of guns for the increase. Gun ownership has been common throughout the state’s history and North Dakotans have been protective of their gun rights. It would be diﬃcult to convince most people the availability of guns is to blame for the homicides.

The fact remains that it’s not diﬃcult to acquire a weapon.

Finally, the rise in homicides could be related to the seemingly increased level of anger across the nation. It’s reﬂected in a number of high-proﬁle mass shootings and protests by all political groups, some of which have turned violent.

The existence of anger can be seen in the state with the increase in aggravated assaults and simple assaults during 2020.