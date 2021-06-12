Tribune editorial: Dig deep into why homicides are increasing

There were some disturbing numbers in the state’s 2020 crime report issued this week. The one garnering the most attention was the increase in homicides.
North Dakota recorded 32 homicides last year, the most recorded since reports were ﬁrst compiled in 1978. The 32 homicides broke the record of 26 set in 2019. Two straight years of record homicides should be troubling to everyone.
It doesn’t compare to homicide ﬁgures in other states. Still, it’s not a trend the state wants to see continue. Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said Wednesday that homicide rates tend to ﬂuctuate. So far this year the homicides are trending downward.
The attorney general doesn’t believe the increase in homicides can be blamed on the pandemic. The increase began in 2019 before the pandemic hit the nation. Stenehjem said his department will take a closer look at the homicides for any connection to the pandemic and for other factors behind the homicides.
Twelve of the homicides were related to domestic situations and a number were blamed on “drug deals gone bad.” Firearms were used in 15 of the homicides.
The homicides can’t be blamed on the oil patch, where few occurred in 2020. There were two homicides in Williston and one in Dickinson. The Bismarck-Mandan area had three.
Meanwhile, Minot and Fargo each reported seven homicides. Stenehjem noted that Minot has 10% of the state’s population, but accounted for about 20% of the homicides.
The Tribune can see a number of reasons for the increase in homicides. One, the state’s population has been growing so there are more people available to get into mischief. Secondly, drug traﬃcking has played a role in a number of homicides. There are some dangerous people, some from out of state, involved in the drug trade.
Third, the pandemic can’t be ruled out for some of the increase in 2020. Stenehjem’s correct in promising to dig deeper into a possible connection between the pandemic and the homicides.
Some might want to blame the availability of guns for the increase. Gun ownership has been common throughout the state’s history and North Dakotans have been protective of their gun rights. It would be diﬃcult to convince most people the availability of guns is to blame for the homicides.
The fact remains that it’s not diﬃcult to acquire a weapon.
Finally, the rise in homicides could be related to the seemingly increased level of anger across the nation. It’s reﬂected in a number of high-proﬁle mass shootings and protests by all political groups, some of which have turned violent.
The existence of anger can be seen in the state with the increase in aggravated assaults and simple assaults during 2020.
The crime report also had some good news with a number of crimes decreasing in 2020. Rape, stalking and sexual assault numbers were down. That's encouraging, but those types of crimes are often underreported.
We shouldn’t downplay the signiﬁcance of the violent crime numbers. Hopefully, Stenehjem is correct and the ﬁgures will drop this year. Yet, we can’t count on a downward shift. The state needs to explore the root causes of the violence and see if it points to corrective action.
One thing the Tribune believes needs to happen is for Americans to lower their level of animosity. Action fueled by anger rarely ends happily.