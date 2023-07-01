Legislatures across the nation this year were flooded with bills targeting transgender people. Many of the bills were boilerplate measures intended to marginalize the transgender community.

North Dakota was no exception, with roughly a dozen bills focused on transgender people. The bills passed included a ban on transgender athletes in K-12 and college sports, the criminalization of gender-affirming care for minors, and a requirement that transgender students use bathrooms that align with their sex at birth.

A bill that would ban the use of transgender students’ preferred pronouns was vetoed by Gov. Doug Burgum and sustained by the Legislature.

The Tribune Editorial Board opposed the bills because some focused on issues that weren’t problems in the state, the medical care targeted wasn’t being performed, and many of the decisions should be made at the local level.

The bill on the use of school and university bathrooms by transgender people drew a lot of attention in North Dakota and other states. However, as The Associated Press reported, some states are finding that enforcing the bathroom laws isn’t necessarily easy.

The Fargo Public School District attracted the ire of legislators when it supported the superintendent’s decision not to enforce the law. Some legislators wanted to cut school payments to Fargo, but that’s not part of the law.

Other districts in the state announced they would comply with the law. It allows schools to offer separate facilities for students, but that’s not required. There’s a fear that the law will result in more bullying, especially in small schools that lack resources for transgender students.

This year at least 10 states passed laws involving transgender people. The bills on the use of bathrooms vary when it comes to enforcement. Some fine schools or educators, while others punish students, allow lawsuits or the filing of complaints.

North Dakota, Alabama, Kansas and Kentucky have no enforcement spelled out in the laws. These states rely on the institutions that fall under the law to voluntarily comply. When a district like Fargo goes public with its refusal, there’s only public pressure to force compliance.

The problem with these laws is they can pit legislators, educators, students and parents against each other depending on the circumstances. Transgender students already face difficulties without the state becoming involved.

The laws across the country are the result of misunderstanding or fear.

A quote by Rep. Bill Tveit, R-Hazen, reflects that. He said:

“Our whole society is catering to it and encouraging it, and I don’t think that that’s we’re at, nor should be.”

The Tribune doesn’t agree with him. We don’t believe society is catering or encouraging. While society may be trying to help, understand or tolerate, there’s no widespread effort to recruit or groom.

It’s likely the next legislative session in 2025 will try to put teeth in the bathroom law and find more ways to marginalize transgender students. That’s the wrong approach, and hopefully legislators will develop a more understanding attitude.