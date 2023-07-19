It’s rare that a North Dakota law enforcement member dies in the line of duty. That doesn’t make it any easier when it happens.

The state is mourning the death of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin, 23, and the wounding of fellow officers Andrew Dotas, 28, and Tyler Hawes, 22, in a shooting Friday on a busy Fargo street. A civilian, Karlee Koswick, 25, was wounded in the shooting. Koswick, a Boston-area native, recently moved to Fargo to get her master’s degree.

So far there are more questions than answers about the shooting. Little is known about the shooter, Mohammad Barakat, 37, who was shot and killed by Police Officer Zachary Robinson, 31. The investigation has been turned over the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the FBI. They aren’t commenting on the case.

In the course of its history North Dakota hasn’t lost many officers who were on duty. There have been 61 who died in the line of duty, 34 by gunfire, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. The others died of natural causes or in accidents.

While it’s a small number of deaths, it doesn’t ease the pain of family and friends. As Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch told the Tribune, “It affects us all. We lost a brother, and almost lost two more.” Draovitch’s department has offered to help the Fargo Police Department in any way it can.

Wallin and Hawes were new to the force and still in training. To lose Wallin at such a young age just adds to the pointlessness of the tragedy. Discussion about the motive is just speculation at the moment, though that’s the question on most minds.

When the investigation is completed and more is known, then the discussion can begin on whether there are preventative steps to be taken.

When a senseless act occurs it leaves people questioning how it could happen. It reminds us that all first responders risk their lives on a daily basis. They don’t know what they will encounter when they go on a call.

The Fargo officers were responding to a traffic accident, so they weren’t anticipating a shooting. It’s uncertain whether the shooter was even involved in the accident. First responders across the state are probably more alert for problems since the Friday shooting.

Members of the public need to remember the risks officers take and do everything they can to be helpful. That means pulling over when an emergency vehicle approaches, not interfering with their work and helping when asked.

It’s possible the FBI and BCI investigation won’t provide all the answers the public wants. Hopefully, it can bring some clarity to the tragic event. This we know -- first responders will still be there when we need them.