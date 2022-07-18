Tribune editorial: Depot project preserves history, improves downtown

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

The historic Bismarck Depot is an iconic part of the city’s downtown, but has been vacant for the past few years. Now as the city celebrates 150 years, it’s good to see developer Cam Knutson working to preserve that history with a restoration and renovation project. Knutson envisions the Depot housing a restaurant and potentially a retail business, but the project is in the early stages. Remodeling is expected to start later this year or early next year, with renovations expected to take about a year to complete. The Northern Pacific Railway Co. opened the Depot in 1901 and at one time served 24 passenger trains per day. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1977. The Downtowners organization expects the renovation will benefit other surrounding businesses in the area.

Down

Four men face conspiracy charges for a scheme that allegedly involved skimming crude oil and selling the stolen oil. The McKenzie County case, which investigators say was brought to light by a former trucking company employee, raises questions about how widespread such fraud could be in the Bakken oil patch. The men are accused of selling $2.4 million of stolen oil from November 2020 to March 2022. They allegedly stole the oil by manipulating equipment during their deliveries and then storing the oil at a location in McKenzie County. One of the suspects claimed to investigators that “everybody does it.”

Up

President Joe Biden has granted a presidential major disaster declaration for 40 counties that saw damage from spring storms and flooding. The declaration means local governments, agencies and communities can access FEMA public assistance to recover from infrastructure damage and protect against future flooding, Gov. Doug Burgum said. The declaration covers storms from April 22 through May 25. The weather caused an estimated $57 million of damages to public infrastructure. More than 10,000 people lost power during one of the storms, which toppled 7,000 power poles and damaged at least 550 miles of electrical lines and other infrastructure.

Down

U.S. inflation hit a new four-decade high in June due to rising prices for gas, food and housing, The Associated Press reported. The government’s consumer price index of 9.1% over the past year is the biggest yearly increase since 1981. As local and state government entities begin working on their budgets, inflation is likely to play a major role. Bismarck Finance Director Dmitriy Chernyak noted last week that some operating expense projections have increased due to inflation and supply chain issues.