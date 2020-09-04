Tribune editorial: Dems to blame for bungled ballot

In a statement to the Tribune last July, Martin called the lawsuit “a sideshow to distract from the real issues, specifically the health and well being of North Dakotans."

Martin is right about the sideshow. The election has not focused on real issues but instead has included perplexing arguments from the Democrats such as whether there’s a difference between being qualified for the ballot and being eligible to hold the office.

But it didn’t have to be this way. When it was apparent last spring that Republicans were raising questions about Martin’s eligibility, she could have stepped aside and waited another four years to run. It’s pretty clear that people ought to vote where they live, and Martin considered herself a Las Vegas voter four years ago.

Now that Democrats have endorsed a new candidate, it raises questions about why they didn’t back Anderson sooner. It should have been apparent they were fighting a losing battle with Martin.

Democratic-NPL Chairwoman Kylie Oversen said in a statement that the North Dakota GOP could have brought its lawsuit earlier but delayed to tighten the time frame. That’s likely true. But is it really surprising that a political party would play politics? It was public knowledge that Republicans were researching a potential lawsuit and had sought information from Jaeger.