Tribune editorial: Democrats’ ills not healthy for the state

Many in the public probably don’t realize the Democratic-NPL Party held its convention last weekend. The event drew small attendance and was unable to find candidates for all the upcoming races.

The party has been struggling for a number of years, with the convention demonstrating it has hit rock bottom. The party holds no statewide offices and very few seats in the Legislature. In the House, Republicans have an 80-14 advantage to go along with a 40-7 majority in the Senate.

Over the weekend in Minot the Democratic-NPL Party endorsed Fintan Dooley for agriculture commissioner, Katrina Christiansen for the U.S. Senate, Mark Haugen for the U.S. House, Melanie Moniz and Trygve Hammer for the Public Service Commission and Timothy Lamb for attorney general.

The party is still searching for candidates for tax commissioner and secretary of state.

Anyone unfamiliar with the party’s nominees shouldn’t feel out of touch with North Dakota politics. Only Haugen, the senior student success adviser at the University of Mary, has recently run for office. He lost the state treasurer’s race in 2020.

That’s the major problem the party has had in recent years. It has failed to develop candidates, offering an almost totally different slate of candidates for each election. Voters don’t have an opportunity to get to know candidates if they don’t stick around. The party also waits too long to find candidates. The filing deadline is April 11.

The party needs to start grooming potential candidates years in advance. When they run and lose, the party needs to put them before voters again. Byron Dorgan didn’t win his U.S. House seat on the first attempt. Candidates need time to develop voter recognition.

The party is obviously aware of its shortcomings. Patrick Hart, the party’s state chairman, told The Associated Press that the party plans to post short videos on social media in which Democrats explain why they belong to the party. He also said the state party wants to show its differences from the national party.

Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, said party members need to have more contact with the public. She credits her efforts going door to door with helping her get elected in a Republican Bismarck.

The party needs to do a better job of recruiting and vetting candidates. Shelley Lenz, a veterinarian, was the party’s candidate for governor in 2020. This year she’s running for the Legislature as an independent. It doesn’t speak well for the party when its top-of-the-ballot candidate jumps ship two years later.

It’s unfortunate for the party that it’s in such disarray, as North Dakota Republicans might provide Democrats with an opportunity this year.

When the party gathers this weekend for its convention, there’s expected to be clashes between the more conservative wing of the party and the established members of the GOP. Divisions in one party usually help the other party. But it’s unlikely the Democratic-NPL can take advantage of the situation.

North Dakota would be better served if there were two robust parties. The Democratic-NPL needs to develop a good plan going forward and get to work.

