Tribune editorial: Decision adds transparency to government

A state judge’s decision that documents related to security during construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline fall under North Dakota’s open records law provides a victory for the public. North Dakotans should welcome transparency in government.

South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland ruled in favor of the news organization The Intercept, which wants thousands of documents for investigative journalism related to the pipeline.

The documents are being held by the North Dakota Private Investigation and Security Board. The board received about 16,000 documents from TigerSwan, a North Carolina security firm that worked for Energy Transfer, the Texas company that built the pipeline.

The board was investigating whether TigerSwan was working legally in North Dakota. The case was settled with TigerSwan agreeing to pay $175,000 to the board without admitting any wrongdoing.

The documents haven’t been released yet, and Energy Transfer and its subsidiary Dakota Access LLC hope to get the North Dakota Supreme Court to prevent their release.

Feland’s ruling was strong, as she noted Energy Transfer didn’t identify any specific provisions under the law exempting the documents from disclosure. She rejected Energy Transfer’s argument of “blanket privileges of attorney-client, trade-secret and security of the public.”

The Tribune editorial board believes the state Supreme Court should allow the release of the documents. The protests against the pipeline in 2016 and 2017 resulted in a remarkable event that drew thousands of protesters to the state. It was an unprecedented show of support by tribes and environmentalists from across the United States and other countries for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which fears pollution from the pipeline.

There are still unanswered questions about the protests, and there’s an ongoing environmental review of the pipeline by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Tribune believes mistakes were made by all sides involved.

North Dakota agencies spent millions on policing during the protests and are still seeking reimbursement from the federal government. It was an ugly situation at times with injuries and arrests.

The documents in question could shed some light on the decisions and strategy during the protests. While most of the public has established opinions on the pipeline and protests, the release of more information would be helpful.

North Dakota has good open records and open meetings laws. Feland was right to reject an automatic cloak of secrecy for Energy Transfer. North Dakota Newspaper Association attorney Jack McDonald summed up the importance of the decision:

“It establishes clearly that records in possession of a public entity are public records — absent any specific exemptions — even if the person submitting those records didn’t intend them to be. It also establishes agreements between companies about nondisclosure are only good between those companies, and does not affect those records one in the public domain.”

The decision benefits North Dakotans and adds to government transparency.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0