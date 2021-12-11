Tribune editorial: Death count a grim warning for Burleigh

There’s often friendly competition between North Dakota counties, which is healthy. However, when Burleigh County matched Cass County this week for the number of coronavirus-related deaths, there was nothing to brag about.

Burleigh has about half the population of Cass, so having the same number of deaths is both surprising and disappointing. Nearly two-thirds of Cass residents are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19, compared with a little more than half of Burleigh residents. The daily positivity rate remains high in Burleigh.

Across the nation it’s well known that unvaccinated Americans are at a higher risk of getting COVID-19 and dying. While vaccinated people can still get COVID-19, their conditions are usually milder.

It’s unknown why Cass residents are more willing to get vaccinated than Burleigh residents. Maybe the Burleigh population has more of the Western independent streak than Cass residents. Or, Burleigh may be more conservative and skeptical of the safety of the vaccines. Burleigh residents also might be pushing back against what they perceive as a government effort to force vaccines on them.

Whatever the reasons, statistically Burleigh shouldn’t be matching Cass in the number of deaths. The Tribune editorial board believes Burleigh residents and many other North Dakotans aren’t taking the pandemic seriously enough.

The Tribune realizes many people are tired of wearing masks, constantly using sanitizer and socially distancing. However, those simple, though often irritating, steps have been effective against the coronavirus. Last winter there were fewer flu cases, which was attributed to those steps and to people staying home more.

In Burleigh and across the state, many residents have decided to return to a normal life -- no masks or sanitizer and get as close as you want. And too many don’t want anything to do with vaccines.

That’s the wrong approach, and it will contribute to the pandemic continuing. As long as more variants such as omicron appear, the pandemic won’t end. Some variants are more wicked and deadly than others. Health officials don’t know yet how dangerous omicron will be.

It’s madness to expect that ignoring the pandemic will make it go away. It’s also foolish to reject vaccines that protect society and offer the best chance to stop the pandemic. Science has advanced to the point where vaccines can be developed in a short period of time. We need to take advantage of that scientific skill.

Burleigh residents should be worried about the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county, just as they would be concerned about a spike in murders or another disease. It’s unacceptable to be matching the Cass death toll. The tools exist to combat the pandemic, and they need to be used. Otherwise the population will remain its worst enemy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0