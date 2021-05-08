Tribune editorial: Deal needed to end long fight over pipeline

The tribe appeared to use the promise of public pipeline support as a carrot to get the state to share more tax revenue from certain reservation-area wells. But there's no question that oil development has become a key factor in the reservation’s economy, and it makes sense that the tribe wants to protect that industry.

There’s no doubt that if the pipeline is forced to quit operating, the state and MHA Nation would lose revenue and jobs, at least in the short term. Oil being moved by pipeline would have to switch to rail and trucks. It would take time for railroads to adjust to the need for more rail tankers.

There are safety concerns about moving oil by rail and trucks, especially through populated areas. Of course, there's nothing totally safe about a pipeline, either -- Standing Rock’s fears that a pipeline leak could contaminate the reservation’s water supply prompted its yearslong opposition. The suing tribes also see the pipeline as another example of Native American rights being ignored.

The Dakota Access Pipeline court fight could drag on for years, which would be costly for all involved. It would benefit all parties if a compromise could be found. Everyone may seem too entrenched, but an effort should be made.