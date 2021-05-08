Tribune editorial: Deal needed to end long fight over pipeline

The legal battle over the Dakota Access Pipeline shows no signs of a resolution. In fact, the court filings keep increasing in volume and complexity.
Perhaps the lawsuit isn't the answer.
The Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes want the pipeline shut down until an environmental study is completed next year. Dakota Access, which is controlled by the company Energy Transfer, opposes the shutdown. It also has indicated it will appeal the order for the environmental review to the U.S. Supreme Court.
North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has asked the judge in the case to allow North Dakota to become a formal party defending the pipeline. He argues that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which permitted the line, no longer is providing a “vigorous defense” of it.
The tribe opposes intervention by the state, saying North Dakota can file briefs as an interested party as it has done in the past.
Dakota Access even has become a source of disagreement within the American Indian community.
During the legislative session, the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation came out in support of the pipeline. The Fort Berthold Indian Reservation remains a hotbed of oil development and could lose millions in revenue if the line quits operating.
The tribe appeared to use the promise of public pipeline support as a carrot to get the state to share more tax revenue from certain reservation-area wells. But there's no question that oil development has become a key factor in the reservation’s economy, and it makes sense that the tribe wants to protect that industry.
There’s no doubt that if the pipeline is forced to quit operating, the state and MHA Nation would lose revenue and jobs, at least in the short term. Oil being moved by pipeline would have to switch to rail and trucks. It would take time for railroads to adjust to the need for more rail tankers.
There are safety concerns about moving oil by rail and trucks, especially through populated areas. Of course, there's nothing totally safe about a pipeline, either -- Standing Rock’s fears that a pipeline leak could contaminate the reservation’s water supply prompted its yearslong opposition. The suing tribes also see the pipeline as another example of Native American rights being ignored.
The Dakota Access Pipeline court fight could drag on for years, which would be costly for all involved. It would benefit all parties if a compromise could be found. Everyone may seem too entrenched, but an effort should be made.
An agreement that provides safeguards for the reservation and an emergency plan that provides a water supply if contamination occurs might address Standing Rock's concerns. The agreement should acknowledge the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s interests weren’t appropriately considered during the planning and permitting process for the Dakota Access Pipeline.