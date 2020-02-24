Tribune editorial: Custer Park outcome is good compromise

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
Bismarck Park Board Commissioners rejected a request to rename Custer Park, but they didn't do it out of hand. They also will work with entities such as United Tribes Technical College to create some sort of marker to educate visitors about the history of the park, its namesake and area tribes -- to tell the whole story, not just one view. Board President Brian Beattie said changing the name of the park wouldn't change history or enhance understanding of the past. He said the goal is to give a more "balanced perspective." That's a worthy goal, and hopefully a step toward easing some of the tension caused by the name change request.
Down
The South Dakota House passed a bill pushed by Gov. Kristi Noem that would revamp the state's riot laws with criminal and civil penalties for those who urge rioting. The legislation was prompted by the large-scale protest in North Dakota against the Dakota Access Pipeline in 2016 and 2017. South Dakota lawmakers don't want a repeat when the Keystone XL pipeline is built through their state. Native Americans view it differently -- they say the bill is an attempt to silence peaceful opposition. While no one wants a repeat of clashes between protesters and police, the bill seems a slippery step toward infringement on freedom of speech.
Up
Gov. Doug Burgum wants the Board of University and School Lands to reconsider letters sent out earlier this month seeking payments from dozens of companies for deductions they took from natural gas royalties owed to the state. He cites, in part, “concerns raised about transparency of the process.” Regardless of anyone's views on the royalty issue, those are legitimate concerns. The letters were issued after conversations that were held over the course of five meetings, almost entirely behind closed doors in executive session. And the Land Board did not hold a public vote on the matter. Burgum wants public discussion, and no matter the outcome, that’s always a good thing.
Down
A Bismarck police K-9 has come up short in her bid to be a reality TV star. K-9 Bala and her handler, Sgt. Dan Salander, competed last June on "America's Top Dog." The episode aired Wednesday, revealing that Bala’s dreams of becoming a celebrity were dashed when she was eliminated after the first round. The episode also included a curious comment from a show commentator who seemed to think North Dakota doesn’t have much water in which dogs can train. Hope remains for a North Dakota winner, though -- Bismarck Officer Joseph Benke and his K-9 partner, Mesa, also competed last June, and that episode airs this week.
Up
The Capital Ice Chips team this week is making its 10th consecutive trip to the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships, in Providence, R.I. The team, made up of 19 girls ages 13-18, is the most advanced of nine in the Bismarck Figure Skating Club’s synchronized skating program. The team has placed on the podium at nationals the past six years, and in 2017 the skaters earned silver, their best finish. Coach Becky Gallion says the team has been working toward this year's competition since June, practicing up to six days a week, sometimes twice a day. The team is the embodiment of "practice makes perfect." Maybe this is the year the skaters bring back gold.