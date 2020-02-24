Tribune editorial: Custer Park outcome is good compromise

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Bismarck Park Board Commissioners rejected a request to rename Custer Park, but they didn't do it out of hand. They also will work with entities such as United Tribes Technical College to create some sort of marker to educate visitors about the history of the park, its namesake and area tribes -- to tell the whole story, not just one view. Board President Brian Beattie said changing the name of the park wouldn't change history or enhance understanding of the past. He said the goal is to give a more "balanced perspective." That's a worthy goal, and hopefully a step toward easing some of the tension caused by the name change request.

