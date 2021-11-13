Tribune editorial: Culture wars cast shadow on good work

North Dakota legislative leaders achieved their goal of limiting the length of the special session and passing the legislation that prompted it. But they also threw a few bones to legislators feeding off the culture wars.

The House and Senate approved the redistricting plan that includes House subdistricts on two reservations. While some legislators were disappointed with the proposal, overall it’s a good result.

Legislators agreed on spending the bulk of the federal Rescue Plan funds. There will be $150 million for a natural gas pipeline to eastern North Dakota and $10 million for a shorter line to connect western Minnesota to Grand Forks. Among the other items are $38 million for Bismarck State College’s polytechnic project; $29 million for health-related programs; and $75 million for water infrastructure.

Lawmakers jumped aboard Gov. Doug Burgum’s effort for an income tax credit, approving a $350 credit for individuals in 2021 and 2022. North Dakotans will see benefits from these decisions. Some of the other legislative steps were disappointing.

Both chambers easily passed legislation to ban the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools. It was called a preemptive action because there’s no record of a school in the state teaching the course.

It was a classic case of a bill in search of a problem spurred on by fearmongers. There’s a national effort to ban the teaching of critical race theory, but few, if any, examples of it being taught. The Tribune editorial board’s main concern is that bills like this will have a chilling effect on classrooms.

Will administrators and teachers be reluctant to discuss topics such as slavery, treatment of Indigenous people, the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II and the Holocaust?

The United States has a rich history, but its leaders and actions have been terribly flawed at times. We can learn from our past, and shouldn’t be afraid to discuss the good and the bad.

Legislators also approved a measure limiting vaccine mandates. The bill is loaded with exceptions that will make it confusing to people. The Tribune believes bills like the mandate ban will make it difficult for government and health officials to combat future pandemics. The next one, and it’s possible it could happen, might be worse than the coronavirus.

The courts will decide the legitimacy of the vaccine mandates, which could have an impact on the North Dakota legislation.

Those opposed to vaccine mandates and the teaching of critical race theory are very passionate. That’s fine. People on both sides of the issues must respect each other and the discourse needs to be civil.

Sen. Nicole Poolman, R-Bismarck, announced during the special session that she wouldn’t seek another term. Poolman wants to spend more time with her family and students. She cited another factor for her decision: the increasing toxic nature of public service.

North Dakota hasn’t reached the depths of discord as some states, but "North Dakota nice" has been showing cracks. It’s unfortunate when good public servants like Poolman decide to move on.

