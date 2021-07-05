Tribune editorial: Crowds return for Mandan July 4 events

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

After scaling back traditional Fourth of July events in 2020, Mandan welcomed crowds back this weekend for the Independence Day Parade and the Art in the Park Festival. Both events were canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, though they were replaced by a smaller “Mandan Market” and a privately organized Independence Day Cruise. It’s good to see the return of the traditional events that have attracted thousands to Mandan for decades. Mandan Rodeo Days, the state’s oldest rodeo, celebrated its 142nd year with the addition of a new competition, women’s breakaway roping. Although the rodeo continued in 2020, organizers waited until this year to introduce the new competition.

Down