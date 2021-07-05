Tribune editorial: Crowds return for Mandan July 4 events

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
After scaling back traditional Fourth of July events in 2020, Mandan welcomed crowds back this weekend for the Independence Day Parade and the Art in the Park Festival. Both events were canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, though they were replaced by a smaller “Mandan Market” and a privately organized Independence Day Cruise. It’s good to see the return of the traditional events that have attracted thousands to Mandan for decades. Mandan Rodeo Days, the state’s oldest rodeo, celebrated its 142nd year with the addition of a new competition, women’s breakaway roping. Although the rodeo continued in 2020, organizers waited until this year to introduce the new competition.
Down
The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality has issued blue-green algae advisories for 15 lakes, including Sweet Briar Lake in Morton County. Toxins in the affected lakes can be harmful to people and animals. Children and pets are at a higher risk for illness. People are advised to not swim, water ski or boat in areas where the water is discolored or where there is foam, scum or mats of green or blue-green algae on the water. Pets should not swim or drink from affected waters. A list of the affected lakes can be found at www.tinyurl.com/WMP-HABS.
Up
Conservationists are working to research the Dakota skipper butterfly, which is considered threatened under the Endangered Species Act. The butterfly’s range once extended as far as Iowa and Illinois, but habitat loss has depleted the Dakota skipper’s population. It now is primarily found in North Dakota and certain parts of neighboring states and Canadian provinces. Government officials and conservationists recently formed a recovery council to better coordinate their research and preservation efforts. The work will not only be beneficial to the Dakota skipper, but also to other species that depend on native prairie habitat.
Down
Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem is warning residents about a new twist to an old scam. Victims are receiving an email or text notification that says a charge was made to their Amazon or Apple account. Scammers are now directing victims to send a copy of their driver’s license to verify their identity. The driver’s license can then be used to steal the victim’s identity and open new accounts in their name.