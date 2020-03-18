Tribune editorial: Crisis shows need for open government

Open meetings and open records weren’t created just for newspapers and other media, but for the public. Laws outline when boards and commissions can close meetings and what records can’t be released to the public. North Dakota has been fortunate to have good open meetings and records laws.

Recent legislative sessions have tried to chip away at the laws. Now, the names of many job applicants remain secret until finalists are selected. The Tribune editorial board along with most media outlets believe this is a step backward.

There also have been efforts by the Legislature to weaken the initiative and referral processes. To take power away from the public and give it to legislators.

The pandemic provides a perfect example of the necessity of open government. Yes, many people are scared by the coronavirus, and some may have panicked and started hoarding. However, without the free flow of information, the public can’t make sound decisions.

In North Dakota, Gov. Doug Burgum and other officials have strived to keep everyone informed. The situation has changed quickly, so a Friday decision to keep schools open was reversed on Sunday. There wasn’t much notice for parents, but officials took what was considered the safest approach.