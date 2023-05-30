Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Down

Newly released crime statistics for last year show a yearslong trend of rising violent crime persists in North Dakota. Aggravated assaults in 2022 increased nearly 10%. Reported rapes rose 12%, and robberies jumped 16%. Child pornography offenses skyrocketed 21%, which Attorney General Drew Wrigley calls "staggering." Homicides increased from 17 in 2021 to 30 last year, just short of a high mark this century. There were drops in some crime categories, including drug violations. But in a rural state, the rises in the other categories are alarming. How to address it is a matter of debate -- Wrigley and some key lawmakers have differences of opinion. But the numbers show that something needs to be done to at least slow the trend if not reverse it.

Up

An effort by the city of Bismarck to address root causes of crisis homelessness has generated $25,000 through donations and a city match with dollars it received through a multidistrict lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors. The Better Bismarck Campaign has awarded $17,000 to Ministry on the Margins and $8,000 to the Heartview Foundation. Not all groups that applied for money got it. But as Missouri Slope Areawide United Way Executive Director Jena Gullo put it, "It’s important that we support one another, especially when we all want the same thing – to get people the right help they need when they need it." This is a good start, and the program continues. To donate, text BetterBis to 801801 or go to https://donorbox.org/better-bismarck.

Down

Going to the pool is a favorite summer pastime of many people, but options will be limited in Bismarck this season. A lifeguard shortage means Bismarck Parks and Recreation is opening only one of its three outdoor pools, and also cutting back on swim lessons. The shortage is a national issue tied to the coronavirus pandemic. And it's been a problem for Bismarck Parks the last two summers. Executive Director Kevin Klipfel says the park district likely will have to consider options such as boosting pay for lifeguards, or offering free certification classes.

Up

Newly installed security checkpoint scanners at the Bismarck Airport should boost safety and also help streamline the process for travelers. The machines provide a 3D image that enables Transportation Security Administration workers to better identify a bag’s contents without having to set it aside. That means passengers no longer have to remove items from their bags when going through security. And the machines highlight suspicious items using an algorithm that will be updated over time. The new scanners are being installed around the country, and TSA says they'll soon be the standard for airports.