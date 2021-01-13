Tribune editorial: Cramer wrong by enabling the president

Cramer and Hoeven announced they would support an independent commission to study the integrity of the election. A backhanded way of giving credibility to Trump’s allegations of voter fraud. Trump used an executive order on May 11, 2017, to create the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. The commission uncovered no problems and quietly disbanded on Jan. 3, 2018.

Cramer was currying favor with Trump until the riots erupted at the Capitol.

Trump provided Cramer with national visibility as the North Dakota senator was seen as a White House insider. He was often interviewed or quoted by all the networks. Those insider days are over.

Cramer, and too many other Republicans, refused to challenge Trump when he wrong. They allowed him to take the nation to the brink of disaster. Trump could still do harm in the next week and Republicans must shoulder the responsibility to make sure it doesn’t happen.

Cramer needs to publicly admit there was no major voter fraud which has been confirmed through recounts, inspection of voting machines and court rulings. The state’s junior senator needs to apologize for not doing so earlier. Mistakes have been made, but widespread fraud hasn’t been found. Texas did an exhaustive review of its election and no charges were filed.