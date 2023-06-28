North Dakota along with other Missouri River states can feel vindicated by an appeals court decision related to flooding since 2007. The ruling upheld previous court findings holding the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers responsible for the floods.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit expanded on a lower court’s decision by finding the federal government not only responsible for landowners’ loss of value to the land, but also for loss of crops, farm equipment and buildings.

Especially important to North Dakota, the court found the government contributed to the terrible flood of 2011. Bismarck and Mandan residents won’t forget that spring and summer of fighting the flood.

The overall damages will be in the millions, if not billions of dollars. The government is expected to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. The lower courts have found the government liable for floods in six of the eight years from 2007 through 2014. Losses suffered were especially high in the 2011 flooding.

Many North Dakotans believed in 2011, and still do today, that the Corps mismanaged water releases at its series of dams on the Missouri River. It didn’t help the state and federal governments’ credibility that a meeting of various officials was held to discuss the flood potential and the public was excluded.

The Corps changed how it manages the river flow in 2004 in an effort to protect the habitat of endangered fish and birds. It did so by increasing water flow, keeping more water in reservoirs and reopening historic chutes, letting the rivermeander and erode banks.

The government argues the Corps needed to make the changes to comply with the federal Endangered Species Act and a separate requirement passed by Congress in 1986 to protect fish and wildlife.

In 2011 alone the states along the Missouri River suffered $2 billion in damages and saw 4,000 homes flooded. North Dakotans still remember the images of a Bismarck home slipping into the river and floating.

The Corps in court documents has indicated it will continue its efforts to protect endangered wildlife. In the last few years climate change and droughts have made water management even more difficult.

The legal case against the government was launched nearly 10 years ago. If the government appeals to the Supreme Court it could add another year or more before it’s resolved. More than 370 landowners in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri are involved in the lawsuit.

No matter how the lawsuit is resolved, it’s clear that the Corps needs to review how it manages the river. The Tribune Editorial Board realizes the Corps has a number of mandated roles when it comes to the river. That doesn’t excuse the Corps’ errors, especially in 2011. The flood didn’t have to be that bad in 2011.

The lawsuit needs to be resolved in a timely manner, and the Corps needs to work with Congress and the states in reviewing how it manages the river.