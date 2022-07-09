Tribune editorial: Court ruling against EPA ups the stakes

North Dakota Republican officeholders and energy officials are jubilant after the U.S. Supreme Court limited the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to implement the nation’s main anti-air pollution law.

The EPA’s enforcement was seen as a threat to the state’s coal industry. But the 6-3 ruling could backfire on those celebrating the decision. The court ruled against the EPA and the Biden administration because the majority of justices believe the EPA wasn’t given explicit authority by Congress to implement the law in the manner it was doing.

The Clean Air Act was approved during the Obama administration, repealed by the Trump administration and revived by Biden. Supporters of the law see it as the main tool to combat climate change. Opponents argue it will cripple the coal industry.

The court ruling is considered an endorsement of the “major questions doctrine,” which says the courts should give less deference to government agencies lacking explicit authority from Congress.

An earlier Supreme Court decision blocked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from imposing an eviction moratorium during the pandemic. The majority of the court said the agency lacked the authority from Congress.

This reasoning by the Supreme Court could result in lower courts limiting the action of other government agencies -- action that’s favored by those lauding the EPA decision. The “major questions doctrine” could bite both parties, though Democrats and progressives likely will feel it the most.

The decision is seen as handcuffing the ability of those fighting climate change and global warming. The ruling could limit the EPA’s ability to curb greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

In North Dakota, 57% of the electricity generated in the state last year came from coal-fired power plants, down from 63% two years earlier. Power plants are responsible for about 30% of carbon dioxide emissions, according to The Associated Press.

Gov. Doug Burgum wants the state to be carbon neutral by the end of the decade and has been working toward that goal. The challenge facing those opposed to giving too much power to governmental agencies is finding and implementing solutions.

Not all states are as determined as North Dakota in finding solutions. Sometimes an agency, such as the EPA, is better-positioned to provide a plan of action for all states. The Supreme Court ruling made a coordinated approach to fighting air pollution more unlikely.

Climate change is real, and the clock is running out on dealing with it. Congress, unfortunately, doesn’t seem poised to take timely action.

Can North Dakota lead the way? It will be a difficult challenge.