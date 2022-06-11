Tribune editorial: County wrong to shut door on Renaissance

The Burleigh County Commission may have doomed Bismarck’s Renaissance Zone Program by refusing to issue a letter of support. Commissioners didn’t vote on the matter Monday; they just didn’t take action.

Unless the commission reverses course before July 31, the program will expire. Bismarck’s City Commission, School Board and Park Board have issued letters of support. The program was created by the 1999 Legislature, and Bismarck launched its program in 2001.

The zone covers downtown Bismarck and a length along Main Avenue. The program works to revitalize communities with residential and commercial development through tax incentives. Incentives will cease to be offered after July 31 and can’t be renewed once the program is allowed to expire.

Some people oppose the program because they believe it gives an unfair advantage to developers in the area that encompasses the zone. Renaissance Zone projects get up to five years of tax breaks, but do continue to pay property taxes on the land value during the exemption period. Supporters argue the long-term tax payments offset the loss of payments during the exemption period. Opponents question the accuracy of the program’s impacts and costs.

This isn’t the first time Bismarck’s Renaissance Zone has been questioned. The Tribune editorial board doesn’t believe there needs to be a quick end to the program in July. The program can be renewed for up to five years, but the renewal can be as short as a few months to one year.

It’s expected that the 2023 Legislature will review the Renaissance Zone Program with the intent to make changes. North Dakota’s Commerce Department manages the Renaissance Zone programs, and Deputy Commerce Commissioner Shawn Kessel said a review of the law is underway.

One possible change would allow expired programs to be restored. Five of the 57 communities with programs have dropped out. Two, Watford City and Carrington, would like to rejoin, according to Kessel.

Since 2001, the Bismarck program has completed 136 projects with six more approved or under construction. The program has generated a total investment of $83.2 million with another $23.2 million in proposed investment underway, according to Jim Christianson, Bismarck Renaissance Zone Authority chairman.

The Tribune believes the Burleigh County Commission should issue a letter of support for one year. That would give the Legislature the opportunity to tweak the law. The city and county commissions along with the school and park boards also could study the issue over the next year.

One important question to study is what impact eliminating the Renaissance Zone will have on property taxes for Burleigh County residents. County commissioners cited rising property taxes as a reason for their decision. But if developers choose Fargo or other Renaissance Zone communities instead of Bismarck, Burleigh County will lose out on potential property tax revenue long term.

The future of the Bismarck Renaissance Zone Program could then be decided based on changes to the law and the findings of the local study. It might be possible to expand the program beyond the downtown area or add new local requirements to the program.

County commissioners should give the apparently successful program a chance to survive. Another year isn’t much to ask.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0