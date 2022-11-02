Tribune editorial: Cost overruns raise issue of conflicts

While investigations continue into the $1.8 million cost overrun for the remodeling of a building during late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s tenure, questions about conflict of interest have been raised.

It’s an issue in the past that’s involved legislators and other elected officials that could use some clarification.

Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck, is part owner of the building and also has ownership interest in the companies that did the remodeling work. Dockter adamantly denies doing anything wrong.

Dockter and his Stealth Properties LLC partner C.J. Schorsch provided the Tribune on Friday with about 800 pages of documents related to the project. They argue the cost overrun was $1.2 million and attribute it to coronavirus pandemic delays, change orders and overages. The documents also were provided to the Legislature’s audit committee and Attorney General Drew Wrigley’s office. They were shared with Montana investigators looking into the overrun.

Talk radio host Joel Heitkamp has filed a complaint with the North Dakota Ethics Commission over Dockter’s involvement. Heitkamp believes Dockter’s role in the project is a conflict of interest because of his legislative duties and the fact he served as Stenehjem’s treasurer for two political campaigns.

Dockter rejects that argument, saying, “We have our lives outside of the Legislature.” He added, “We have businesses.”

That’s true -- a citizen Legislature isn’t a full-time job, though it does take a big chunk of time from a lawmaker. The Legislature is in session every other year, from roughly January through April. The session is limited to 80 legislative days.

Lawmakers also serve on interim committees when the Legislature isn’t in session. They are involved in a variety of professions and businesses. They are supposed to avoid conflicts, but that’s basically a personal decision. It’s rare that a legislator recuses himself or herself from a vote or other activity.

Dockter certainly isn’t the first legislator to lease a building to a state office or agency. Questions have been raised about the practice in the past, but the argument has won out that a legislator’s business shouldn’t be barred from taking part in commerce.

As the Tribune editorial board has noted previously, part of the cause of the overrun was the lack of oversight. Under present statute the attorney general’s office was allowed to handle the project in-house. The Tribune believes the attorney general’s office needed oversight assistance that’s available at the Capitol.

The Montana investigation will hopefully answer the questions surrounding the project.

It’s not known when, or if, the Ethics Commission will rule on Heitkamp’s complaint. The commission doesn’t have to accept all complaints.

It's also not clear whether Dockter's situation will result in any clarity on legislators acting as landlords to the state. But it would be helpful for lawmakers if they had some guidance for future situations, which we are sure will arise.

Dockter has promised to resolve any questions with the attorney general’s office. The Tribune hopes he can do that, and that the Montana investigation can be completed soon. The public deserves answers and reputations are at stake.