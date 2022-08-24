Tribune editorial: Cost overrun shows need for ND oversight

Emails obtained by the Tribune as well as other reporting appears to show a cost overrun by the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office for construction at a leased building was the result of a lack of oversight.

The cost overrun occurred while Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem was in office. It was called to the attention of the public after Drew Wrigley replaced Stenehjem upon his death. Wrigley, citing the need for transparency, announced the $1.8 million overrun in June.

The Legislative Audit & Fiscal Review Committee has asked State Auditor Josh Gallion to work with the Attorney General’s Office to gather and review information related to the lease and remodeling and report to the committee in September.

The interim Administration Committee also has begun investigating the matter.

Work on the building was getting started as the pandemic struck the world in early 2020. The pandemic played a role in higher costs and supply chain problems.

Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel was tasked with overseeing the project. The leased building at 1720 Burlington Drive is owned by Bismarck-based Stealth Properties LLC. Parkway Property Management owner C.J. Schorsch worked with the Attorney General’s Office on changes being made to the building.

The building was being leased so the Attorney General’s Office could consolidate divisions from three locations in Bismarck. The office includes the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Lottery, Consumer Protection and Antitrust, Fire Marshal, Criminal Justice Information Sharing and Information Technology.

Emails indicate there wasn’t an established construction plan when work started. Seibel was asking division directors for feedback on their needs, and he had plenty of requests. They appear reasonable, relating to the specific needs of the different divisions.

Proposed changes included a locker room and shower room for deputy fire marshals; bulletproof glass; a garage expansion; power outlets and backing for TVs in each office; network jack locations for all offices along the building’s perimeter; interior and exterior cameras; and a number of other requests.

These requests, or needs, should have been reviewed and either approved or rejected before work started. There should have been a budget estimate based on the requested improvements.

The pandemic would have still impacted the costs, but hopefully the overrun wouldn’t have been so high. Seibel might be a good attorney, but that doesn’t make him a good construction project manager.

John Boyle, the facilities management director, oversees work done on the Capitol grounds. He says that once a lease is signed, an agency can make construction-related decisions on its own. A "decentralized" process, as Boyle has called it, points to a lack of oversight on the numerous buildings leased by the state.

There doesn’t appear to be any intentional wrongdoing in the cost overrun. It’s a case of an office getting in over its head. It doesn’t help that former attorney general spokeswoman Liz Brocker had Stenehjem’s and Seibel’s emails deleted, thus creating gaps in the understanding of discussions relating to the leased building.

The bottom line, the state needs to do a better job of oversight in projects like this. It’s unfortunate that it raises questions about Stenehjem and Seibel. That happens when there’s a lack of accountability. The state needs to do better.