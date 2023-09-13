No matter a person’s position on the Dakota Access Pipeline, the time spent on an environmental review has to be frustrating.

In a draft of the review made public last week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers listed options for the pipeline, but didn’t make a recommendation. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., doesn’t expect a final report to be issued until the fall of 2024.

It’s been more than three years since a federal judge ordered an environmental review of the pipeline and revoked a permit for a Missouri River crossing. The judge allowed the pipeline to continue operating until the review is completed.

The pipeline moves about 600,000 to 650,000 barrels of oil per day. It has a capacity of 750,000 barrels per day with North Dakota producing about 1.1 million barrels of oil per day.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has opposed the pipeline, arguing it isn’t safe and a spill in the river could contaminate its water supply. Thousands of pipeline opponents camped at the site of the crossing in a historic gathering of tribes. Hundreds of arrests occurred in 2016 and 2017.

Tribal Chairwoman Janet Alkire told The Associated Press the present review should be dropped and a new review launched. That’s unlikely, but with all the twists and turns the pipeline controversy has taken, nothing can be ruled out.

The options in the draft include denying the easement for the crossing and removing or abandoning a 7,500-foot segment; approve the easement with measures for increased safety; grant the same easement with no changes; or a 111-mile reroute of the pipeline north of Bismarck.

Public meetings are scheduled Nov. 1-2 in Bismarck on the pipeline with a public comment period ending Nov. 13.

Gov. Doug Burgum said the state favors granting the same easement without changes. It’s unfortunate that it’s taking the Corps so long to complete the review. The pipeline was very divisive in the state creating hard feelings between the tribe and many in the public. In fact, all tribes in the state suffered because of the pipeline dispute.

When Burgum was elected governor he worked hard to repair relations between the tribes and the state. Burgum has reached a number of agreements with the tribes and relations have improved significantly. The prolonged environmental review has the potential of opening old wounds.

It’s unclear why it has been taking so long for the Corps to complete the review. The Corps has a history of being slow to respond to Dakota Access Pipeline-related issues, so a plodding review comes as no surprise.

Many on Standing Rock live in fear of a spill while other North Dakotans worry the pipeline could be shut down, forcing more oil to be moved by rail. The pipeline risks seem to pale in comparison to rail-related oil accidents.

The Tribune Editorial Board believes the Corps should complete the review as quickly as possible. While we understand Standing Rock’s concerns, we don’t agree the review should be dumped and another one launched.

Once completed, it’s doubtful the review will be the final word in the controversy. More legal action will likely follow. That doesn’t mean the Corps shouldn’t act as quickly as possible. All sides deserve a recommendation.